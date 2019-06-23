Dr. Glenn Fedor honoured with lifetime achievement award

The 2019 BC Rural Health Awards recipients, left to right: Dr. Joshua Greggain and Catherine Wiebe,Hope/Fraser Canyon; Dr. Robert Calder, Osoyoos; Dr. Glenn Fedor, Williams Lake; Dr. Daphne Hart, Smithers/Bulkley Valley; Dr. Stuart Iglesias, Bella Bella; Dr. Stuart Johnston, Director, RCCbc. Photo: Bree Orser, courtesy of RCCbc.

Dr. Glenn Fedor of Williams Lake has been recognized with a provincial honour by the Rural Coordination Centre of BC.

Fedor was honoured with a Lifetime Achievment Award at the RCCBC’s BC Rural Health Conference in Nanaimo this past May, along with three other physicians who received the award.

“RCCBC is honoured to be able to recognize the great work of these four rural generalist physicians who have stepped up to meet their community’s many healthcare needs,” said Dr. Ray Markham, executive director with RCCBC.

“Their embrace of diverse medical practice as well as medical leadership speaks to how rewarding rural medicine can be, both individually and at a community level.”

Dr. Fedor initially only intended to spend two years in Williams Lake, however, 38 years later he is still serving as a Senior Medical Director with Interior Health.

Early in his career, Dr. Fedor provided GP anesthesia, maternity care and emergency medicine.

He developed a passion for mental health service provision, working at both the individual and systemic levels to create lasting positive change in Williams Lake.

He has taken on several medical leadership roles, serving as Chief of Staff and President of Medical staff, as well as chairing several health authority Medical Advisory Committees (MACs). He is a founding member of the Central Interior Rural Division of Family Practice (CIRD).

2019 marked the sixth year the RCCBC has recognized BC rural physicians and communities for their contribution and dedication to rural medical practice with the BC Rural Health Awards.

Each year, RCCBC recognizes a rural community, as well as rural physicians and interprofessional teams for their important work in sustaining rural and remote health in B.C.



