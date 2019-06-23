The 2019 BC Rural Health Awards recipients, left to right: Dr. Joshua Greggain and Catherine Wiebe,Hope/Fraser Canyon; Dr. Robert Calder, Osoyoos; Dr. Glenn Fedor, Williams Lake; Dr. Daphne Hart, Smithers/Bulkley Valley; Dr. Stuart Iglesias, Bella Bella; Dr. Stuart Johnston, Director, RCCbc. Photo: Bree Orser, courtesy of RCCbc.

Dr. Glenn Fedor honoured with lifetime achievement award

Early in his career, Dr. Fedor provided GP anesthesia, maternity care and emergency medicine.

Dr. Glenn Fedor of Williams Lake has been recognized with a provincial honour by the Rural Coordination Centre of BC.

Fedor was honoured with a Lifetime Achievment Award at the RCCBC’s BC Rural Health Conference in Nanaimo this past May, along with three other physicians who received the award.

“RCCBC is honoured to be able to recognize the great work of these four rural generalist physicians who have stepped up to meet their community’s many healthcare needs,” said Dr. Ray Markham, executive director with RCCBC.

“Their embrace of diverse medical practice as well as medical leadership speaks to how rewarding rural medicine can be, both individually and at a community level.”

Dr. Fedor initially only intended to spend two years in Williams Lake, however, 38 years later he is still serving as a Senior Medical Director with Interior Health.

READ MORE: CMH emergency deptartment remaining open despite doctor shortage

Early in his career, Dr. Fedor provided GP anesthesia, maternity care and emergency medicine.

He developed a passion for mental health service provision, working at both the individual and systemic levels to create lasting positive change in Williams Lake.

He has taken on several medical leadership roles, serving as Chief of Staff and President of Medical staff, as well as chairing several health authority Medical Advisory Committees (MACs). He is a founding member of the Central Interior Rural Division of Family Practice (CIRD).

2019 marked the sixth year the RCCBC has recognized BC rural physicians and communities for their contribution and dedication to rural medical practice with the BC Rural Health Awards.

Each year, RCCBC recognizes a rural community, as well as rural physicians and interprofessional teams for their important work in sustaining rural and remote health in B.C.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CCCTA pleased with marketing efforts

Just Posted

UPDATE: River Valley fire started at location of homeless camp

“Fire is out,” Peterson said. “Cause is undetermined but was in the location of a camp.”

CCCTA pleased with marketing efforts

The new three per cent accommodation tax collected since May 2018 totals $674,000

FOREST INK: History of 1950 Chinchaga firestorm, part two

The author also did considerable research to describe how dark days had appeared in the past

Eighth Annual Walk to End ALS honours Bill Montgomery

Gone but not forgotten, Williams Lake marched in memory of Bill and all who have been lost to ALS

Photos: Local youth play their hearts out at WLIB Spring Ball Hockey Classic

While the adult divisions may have been cancelled, ball hockey was still enjoyed at Sugar Cane

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

Wildfire burning in coastal forest

A fire beside the Sea to Sky Highway is burning up a steep slope

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

School district said students were taken to hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Being a pot dealer is not what it used to be

Sunday Big Read: the business of selling marijuana in B.C. is a slow bureaucratic slog

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

Most Read