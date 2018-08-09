DQ Miracle Treat Day beating the heat in Williams Lake

Store owner anticipates more than $8,000 in sales by the end of the day

Scorching temperatures of 36C in Williams Lake are being counteracted as locals show their support for the annual DQ Miracle Treat Day underway until 10 p.m. Thursday.

One hundred percent of revenue from all Blizzards sold is going to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Owner Gary Singh said by 4 p.m. he anticipated total sales for the day would be more than $8,000.

Store manager Wendy Frederick said they have been busy all day.

“Our staff of 14 members have been on since 10 a.m.,” Frederick said. “Luckily we had 15 pre-orders of all sizes and places like Gibraltar Mine purchased 100 coupons and Water Factory purchased 40 coupons. Those sales all go toward our total as well.”

This marks the 16th annual Miracle Treat Day.

To date, more than $135 million has been raised through donations from DQ fans and franchisees, all of which stays local to fund critical treatments and health care services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.

As for the most popular Blizzard flavour in Williams Lake?

Hands down, it’s the Oreo Fireworks, Frederick confirmed.

Williams Lake RCMP Constables Vandenberk, Doyle and Grant stop in to support DQ’s Miracle Treat Day Thursday afternoon. Kathy McLean photo