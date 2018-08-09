DQ Miracle Treat Day beating the heat in Williams Lake

Store owner anticipates more than $8,000 in sales by the end of the day

Scorching temperatures of 36C in Williams Lake are being counteracted as locals show their support for the annual DQ Miracle Treat Day underway until 10 p.m. Thursday.

One hundred percent of revenue from all Blizzards sold is going to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Owner Gary Singh said by 4 p.m. he anticipated total sales for the day would be more than $8,000.

Store manager Wendy Frederick said they have been busy all day.

“Our staff of 14 members have been on since 10 a.m.,” Frederick said. “Luckily we had 15 pre-orders of all sizes and places like Gibraltar Mine purchased 100 coupons and Water Factory purchased 40 coupons. Those sales all go toward our total as well.”

This marks the 16th annual Miracle Treat Day.

Read more: Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

To date, more than $135 million has been raised through donations from DQ fans and franchisees, all of which stays local to fund critical treatments and health care services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.

As for the most popular Blizzard flavour in Williams Lake?

Hands down, it’s the Oreo Fireworks, Frederick confirmed.

 

Williams Lake RCMP Constables Vandenberk, Doyle and Grant stop in to support DQ’s Miracle Treat Day Thursday afternoon. Kathy McLean photo

Lucas Gentles enjoys a blizzard Thursday during DQ Miracle Treat Day in Williams Lake. Kathy McLean photo

Previous story
Postmen collecting donations for people impacted by Telegraph Creek wildfires

Just Posted

Prohibited driver arrested in McLeese Lake

The 32-year-old man drove an RV erratically and attempted to flee from police

DQ Miracle Treat Day beating the heat in Williams Lake

Store owner anticipates more than $8,000 in sales by the end of the day

BC Wildfire Service calls six fires out, discovers nine more

The latest updates from BC Wildfire Service on the Cariboo Fire Centre

Williams Lake RCMP inspector reminds public to be aware of telephone scams

Anyone with information on a scam is encouraged to contact the local detachment

Take precautions when skies are smoky urges Interior Health

The Williams Lake area continues to be under special air quality and heat warning

Blizzards support B.C. kids

Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen today!

Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

Can the sun bake chocolate chip cookie dough left on a tray inside a vehicle?

Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

B.C. wildfires 2018: Fire crews battle blazes across the region

There are 2,500 firefighters from B.C. and beyond battling blazes in all B.C. fire centres

Ultramarathon through B.C.’s Cascade Mountains cancelled due to wildfires

193-kilometre race course from Keremeos to Manning Park on hold until next year

Maple Ridge family survives third Indonesian earthquake

Logan Lay has brain cancer and was on bucket-list trip with her family

B.C. man steals Magic cards, punches customer in the face

Police seek help in identifying suspect in Abbotsford incident

B.C. diver at Thai cave rescue won’t speculate on which actor should play him in movie

Eric Brown said most rescue dives he’s been involved with were to recovery bodies.

Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze

Most Read