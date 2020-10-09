Dairy Queen in Williams Lake is participating in a campaign to raise money for BC Children’s Hospital with the sale of every ice cream cake. (DQ image)

DQ fundraising in Williams Lake for BC Children’s Hospital

Campaign goes until Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020

Dairy Queen is raising money for sick and injured children receiving treatment in hospitals across Canada.

In Williams Lake, for every ice cream cake sold between now and Sunday, Oct. 11, $5 will be donated by DQ to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Additionally, Dairy Queen is holding a dance challenge asking Canadians to do the DQ Dip and Curl Dance, a simple three-step dance routine inspired by DQ’s iconic soft dipped cone.

From now until Sunday, Oct. 11, every time someone posts a video of themselves doing the DQ Dip and Curl dance to Instagram and/or Facebook using the hashtag #DQDanceChallenge and tagging @DQCanada, DQ will donate $1 to local children’s hospitals through Children’s Miracle Network up to $25,000.

Dairy Queen is encouraging Canadians to challenge friends through tagging them in their post to help spread the word.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
HOMETOWN: Meat the Margetts

Just Posted

Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League Fall Ball Tournament a hit

“It was a great way to end the season,” Barbondy said. “And the weather was perfect.”

Interior Health reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases prior to Thanksgiving

There are 18 cases active and in isolation in the Interior Health region

Riders catch some air at South Cariboo memorial bike jam for Tyler Tenning

Nearly 35 riders participated in the Fall T-10 Memorial Bike Jam at the Slope Line Bike Park.

A location has been found for Sprout Kitchen regional food hub

The City of Quesnel will enter into a five-year lease to house the food hub and business incubator

Alkali Resource Management recipient of 2020 Indigenous Business Award

Forestry operation at Esk’et named community-owned business of the year

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

Most Read