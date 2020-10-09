DQ fundraising in Williams Lake for BC Children’s Hospital

Campaign goes until Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020

Dairy Queen in Williams Lake is participating in a campaign to raise money for BC Children’s Hospital with the sale of every ice cream cake. (DQ image)

Dairy Queen is raising money for sick and injured children receiving treatment in hospitals across Canada.

In Williams Lake, for every ice cream cake sold between now and Sunday, Oct. 11, $5 will be donated by DQ to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Additionally, Dairy Queen is holding a dance challenge asking Canadians to do the DQ Dip and Curl Dance, a simple three-step dance routine inspired by DQ’s iconic soft dipped cone.

From now until Sunday, Oct. 11, every time someone posts a video of themselves doing the DQ Dip and Curl dance to Instagram and/or Facebook using the hashtag #DQDanceChallenge and tagging @DQCanada, DQ will donate $1 to local children’s hospitals through Children’s Miracle Network up to $25,000.

Dairy Queen is encouraging Canadians to challenge friends through tagging them in their post to help spread the word.



