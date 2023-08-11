Downtown Williams Lake BIA Art Walk kicks off Aug. 11 at farmers’ market

Downtown Williams Lake BIA is inviting everyone to the kickoff of this year’s Art Walk.
Amanda Fuller, events coordinator, and Sherry Yonkman, executive director are at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market until 2 p.m. with a booth.
“We have a door prize draw, you can get your Art Walk guide for free, we have a portrait project that is going on and we also have Dwayne Davis here from 10 until 2 doing a painting demonstration for us,” Fuller said.
Art Walk will continue until Sept. 5. with works from 36 artists displayed across 30 locations.
“This year’s event will feature a wide range of mediums including fibre and tapestry, photography, acrylic, watercolour, oil paintings, mixed media art work, digital art, beadwork and other traditional Indigenous art, wood carving, pottery, and sewing,” Fuller said.
