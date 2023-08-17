Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk kicks off at Friday farmers’ market

Calliope Galvez, one and a half, was having fun peeking through the photo op cut outs at the Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk booth at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market on Aug. 11, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Meya Batty, right, eight years old, and Myles Batty, three years old, were painting at the booth celebrating the grand opening of the Art Walk in Williams Lake on August 11, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Xavier Vivier, three, was playing a bit of a game peeking through the photo op cut outs at the Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk booth at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market on Aug. 11, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tanis Armstrong is one of the Art Walk artists this year, and was at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market to help promote the event. (Melinda Mitchell photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The 2023 Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk was celebrating the grand opening of the month-long community event with activities for all ages at the Friday farmers’ market.

Downtown Williams Lake’s Sherry Yonkman, executive director, and Amanda Fuller, event coordinator, were busy hosting a number of things for farmers’ market patrons on Aug. 11.

From fun photo cut outs to sidewalk chalk art to painting self portraits and colouring pages, the booth was offering up activities along with information in the annual art walk guide.

This year’s art walk includes 30 artists being featured in 30 downtown locations, 11 of those artists are new to the art walk this year.

Art walk is a self-guided tour through downtown venues, where patrons get to stop into local businesses and buildings to see local art displayed. Guide books provide a map, information on the artists and a “passport” to collect stamps which then allows for walkers to enter into a draw to win some art from their favourite artist.

Art walk has been going on in Williams Lake since 1999 and is a beloved annual event which provides citizens with a great way to explore the community, celebrating local businesses and artists.

READ MORE: Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk returns

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Visual ArtsWilliams Lake