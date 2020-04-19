Downtown Williams Lake has arranged three virtual cooking classes taught by local restaurant owners while the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue to be in place. (Photo submitted)

Downtown Williams Lake arranges virtual cooking classes

Participants will be taught over the Zoom platform

Virtual cooking classes are being offered in Williams Lake while COVID-19 restrictions continue to keep most people at home.

Downtown Williams Lake executive director Jordan Davis said she and her staff came up with the idea as a way to keep people engaged.

“We put out a call asking if any local restaurants were interested and we are going with the three businesses that did. We thought we’d start with food because so many people have children home with them these days.”

Each participating restaurant will set up a Zoom platform for participants to sign in.

On April 21, CJ’s Southwestern Grill will present Breakfast of Champions.

Taylor Made Cakes and Sweets will present The Perfect Cupcake on April 28 and on May 5, Mint & Lime Catering Co. will present Kid’s Kitchen.

Davis said they recently rearranged the schedule a bit and have announced a special two-for-one registration fee, which means two families can participate in one of the sessions for $20.

“If we get 40 sign-ups, all of those participants will be put into a draw for $300 to a business of their choice,” Davis said.

While the office is closed to the public to allow safety on site, Davis and the staff have room to social distance and are all very healthy.

“We are adapting, which is something we are used to and have had practice with in the past,” she said, adding they are trying to be sensitive to ways they can support businesses.

There are constant updates added to their Facebook page.

Originally they’d plan to hold the second annual ‘Spring Into Downtown’ festival in May, but had to make the difficult decision to cancel it because of the pandemic.

Davis joined the organization last summer as its executive director last summer and worked previously for the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and Nenqayni Wellness Centre Society.

