Downtown Easter festival in Williams Lake a big hit

Raelyn Howarth, 9, mans her lemonade booth outside Realm of Toys Sunday afternoon with a little help from Joan Douillard. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Downtown Williams Lake was the place to be Easter Sunday afternoon. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mary Forbes introduces her pet rooster to Trinity Petz during the Realm of Toys Annual Easter Festival downtown on Oliver Street Sunday (April 17). The event included activities such as face painting, a magic show, food vendors and more and was very popular with families looking for an opportunity to attend an event over the holidays. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mary Forbes walks around the Easter festival giving children such as Liam and Mila Tischendorf a chance to visit with her pet rooster. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Trisha Johnny, Tera Brooks, Danny Vergara and Cole Mitchell cook up some Mr. Mikes burgers downtown on Easter Sunday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bruce Brown spins up some cotton candy for festival goers Sunday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Clinton w. Gray captivates the young crowd during his magic comedy show Easter Sunday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The weather was perfect for the Easter festival downtown. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Easter bunny has a visit with Lucah Nordick, 4, Greyson Wiege, 5, and Emery Wiege, 7, at the Realm of Toys Annual Easter Festival Sunday, April 17. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Easter bunny has a visit with Lucah Nordick, 4, Greyson Wiege, 5, and Emery Wiege, 7, at the Realm of Toys Annual Easter Festival Sunday, April 17. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Nash Pelley, along with his sister Brooklyn and friend Whitney Gillespie pose for a picture with the Easter bunny. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Chris Armstrong and his daughter Athena watch a magic show at the Easter festival in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Clinton W. Gray performs his magic comedy show for the crowd. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Hundreds of people of all ages packed a portion of Oliver Street Sunday afternoon (April 17) to take in the Realm of Toys Annual Easter Festival in Williams Lake.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival was well-received by community members and visitors alike in town for Easter.

Organizers Jazmyn Lyons and Joan Douillard were on hand throughout the event, which ran from noon to 3 p.m.

“Its going great. It’s going as well as we could possibly hope,” said Lyons.

This year is the fifth downtown Easter festival and it has grown in popularity every year.

“We were so desperate for an event that we said if we are allowed to, and public health orders have been lifted for events, we’re doing it this year,” she said of the decision to move forward with the event.

“People were so excited to be able to do something that is was actually really, really easy to throw an event together. Everybody that we asked, they said ‘ya we’ll be here.’”

The festival included everything from food and product vendors, multiple bouncy castles, a video game bus, face painting, pet roosters, a magician and, of course, the Easter bunny.

“We filled the street.”

Read More: OUR HOMETOWN: A big kid at heart

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityWilliams Lake