One In the Chamber entertains a crowd of Stampede Supporters to end off the night at the 2019 Stampede Dinner, Dance and Auction Evening. (Patrick Davies Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Don’t miss your chance to attend the Williams Lake Stampede Dinner, Dance and Auction

Tickets are on sale now until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 20

Tickets are still available for the Stampede Dinner, Dance and Auction taking place this Saturday, Feb. 22 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Held each year in support of the Williams Lake Stampede by the Williams Lake Stampede Association, this event is a great way to support this cornerstone of lakecity culture and kick off the planning for this year’s 94th annual Stampede. Attendees will be treated to a tasty dinner, a fun live and silent auction and a rousing performance by One In The Chamber.

Read More: 2019 Stampede Dinner, Dance and Auction kicks off the Stampede Spirit

This year the doors of the Elks Hall opens at 5 p.m. for a 6 p.m. dinner, auction at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are going for $45 each or $350 for a table, available at Margetts Meats and Re/Max Williams Lake Realty until 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

For more information contact info@williamslakestampede.com.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
