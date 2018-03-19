Domestic Violence Workshop set for First Nations youth

?Esdilagh First Nation is planning an all-ages event, featuring performances and dance

The ?Esdilagh First Nation is presenting a Domestic Violence Workshop and Performance on Saturday Mar. 24.

Performer and motivational speaker Mary Black of Winnipeg will speak on domestic violence from a woman’s perspective, and performer Tyrel Genaille will speak on from a man’s perspective. There will also be a presenter on domestic violence from a child’s perspective.

The event will also feature a live performance including spoken word poetry, hip-hop music, traditional men’s dance and fiddle.

There will be resources and skills provided for coping with, speaking out against and healing from domestic violence.

The workshop aims to help First Nations youth find positive, alternative coping mechanisms.

?Esdilagh First Nation culture coordinator Lindy Alec says the event is going to be an interesting one.

“We have three nations coming together, and it’s all-ages so we will see a lot of different perspectives,” she says.

“It will be cool to see what information the children pick up on from the workshop; they will hear stories from all angles.”

The event is open to ?Esdilagh First Nation, Lhoosk’uz First Nation and Nazko First Nation band members.

?Esdilagh First Nation traditional territory is along both sides of the Fraser River between Quesnel and Williams Lake. Contact the band office in Quesnel for more information about the event at 250 991 6000.