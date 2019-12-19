Dobby, a six-year-old Rotweiller Bullmastif, is in the Lower Mainland for surgery to correct a perineal hernia. People from Williams Lake and further helped his owner with the costs of surgery.

Dog’s surgery costs covered by generosity of residents in the Cariboo and afar

Dobby, 8, had one surgery Wednesday and will undergo a second surgery Friday

An eight-year-old dog is receiving life-saving surgery thanks to the generosity of people from Williams Lake and afar.

When word got out that his owner Susanna Crocker could not afford the estimated $3,500 for Dobby’s surgery because she lives on disability in Williams Lake, two local women stepped up to the plate and appealed on Crocker’s behalf for donations.

Dobby is a Rotweiller Bullmastif and was suffering from a perineal hernia.

By Tuesday, Dec. 17, enough money had been raised for the surgery, said Marilee Vickers of Cariboo Chevrolet Buick GMC who was accepting donations at her work place.

“We raised enough money for him!,” Vickers told the Tribune Thursday. “He was flown down on Tuesday night by Pacific Coastal and had his first surgery Wednesday. They neutered him and repaired his rectum.”

Vickers said Dobby will undergo a second surgery Friday to remove the large hernia.

His X-rays came back indicating he did not have cancer, she added.

At first Pacific Coastal did not know if he could be flown down because his ears touched the top of the crate, but a woman who had been following the story who works for the company called down to Vancouver and said an exception had to be made because Dobby was having “life-saving surgery,” Vickers said.

“They made that exception.”


Here Dobby waits in the crate he flew with Pacific Coastal from Williams Lake to Vancouver for his surgery. (Photo submitted)

