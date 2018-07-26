Whisper shows off her impressive collection of softballs collected. Submitted photos.

Dog returns nearly 80 lost balls to softball teams

South Cariboo resident, Whisper, really has a thing for softballs

Whisper is a five-year-old border collie that loves to play fetch. However, while her owners usually throw a stick for her, she seems to prefer coming back with a ball.

Her owners, Sue and Ken Fryer, walk her behind the baseball fields in 100 Mile House where there’s a lot of tall grass.

They usually walk her early in the morning and sometimes in the early afternoon when there’s not baseball or softball on, says Sue.

“We usually don’t go at night because they’re playing and we don’t want her chasing or maybe getting hit.”

One evening, however, they did go out for a walk.

“There was a game on and she found a ball and there was a little boy about three years old chasing after the ball as well. She brought the ball back to the little boy and he, of course, grabbed it and brought it back for his reward and left her sitting there with a look on her face as if to say ‘wait a minute that’s my ball.’”

A scorekeeper at the game, Millie Halcro, pays the younger children $1 for each returned foul ball.

READ MORE: Scorekeeper volunteers time to keep baseball alive in 100 Mile House

Sue says Whisper has pretty much always been collecting balls but it’s a little different this season.

“This year it seems every morning she goes out she comes back with a ball.”

That amounted to a pile of close to 80 balls, she says. They brought the balls back to the players.

“There’s no point in us keeping them. A lot of people told us to sell them but they weren’t ours to begin with, as far as we’re concerned.”

Many of the balls had team stamps on them making them easy to return, says Sue.

“We had members of all the teams come up and they just picked whatever belonged to them,” she says. “The rest of the balls were put in a locker for any of the teams to take.”

“They were more than excited to see that many and they were all in very good condition. They haven’t been in the grass for very long because she’s out there every day

“She just loves doing it.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

It was a little debatable how “voluntary” Whisper considered returning the balls to the players.

Previous story
Winger a jack of all trades at Seniors Activity Centre
Next story
Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Just Posted

130 Mile Lake wildfire deemed ‘under control’

‘Crews are working to mop-up the fire’

Rural fire departments lack basic equipment in the Cariboo

MLA Coralee Oakes says funding is needed now

Williams Lake city councillor eyes future after politics

Sue Zacharias looks at other ways she can give back

Airtankers blanket 130 Mile fire

Located near Maze Lake Road

FIRE UPDATE: Crews keep fires in the Cariboo manageable so far

Grain Creek fire largest in Cariboo Fire Centre at 20 hectares, possible campfire ban on the way

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Province to seize two Haida Gwaii homes, two residents face homelessness

Homes built in Hooterville near Queen Charlotte are considered Crown land

Gas prices in Quesnel some of cheapest in Cariboo region

The city’s stations are charging 136.9, with surrounding cities charging more to refuel

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewellery – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Most Read

  • Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

    Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

  • Dog returns nearly 80 lost balls to softball teams

    South Cariboo resident, Whisper, really has a thing for softballs