Dog obedience seminar held in Williams Lake

Josey Studer the owner of RYU PRO-K9 dog training kennel puts her 18-month-old German Shepherd, and future stud prospect, Kruger through his paces during a training seminar held earlier this month. Photo submitted.

Dog training and obedience is an important part of any canine owner’s investment in their pet, as Josey Studer of GOJU-RYU PRO-K9 dog training kennel knows.

Studer comes from a proud line of dog trainers and has been doing it professionally herself for the last 10 years, seven of which she has done at her own kennel GOJU-RYU PRO-K9. She offers dog training of all kinds including group obedience, on and off leash courses and private one-on-one sessions with individual animals.

They also offer Personal Protection Work for dogs with a genetic predisposition for guard work, as well as a breeding program for working German Shepherds.

She personally loves offering these dog training and kennel services to the community because it allows her to work from her home on 2790 Dog Creek Road and spend more time with her children.

“My family has been raising dogs my whole life, starting with my grandma who owned one of the largest kennels in Switzerland,” Studer said. “I wanted to be able to do training and fully access the animal in front of us, not just breed a beautiful dog to another beautiful dog.”

Her favourite part of the training process is when she reunites a fully trained dog with their properly educated owner and watching that moment unfold before her. Most of the time she feels she helps provide more joy in people’s lives by providing them more control over their dogs.

On June 8 and 9 she provided 10 Cariboo dog owners with just this opportunity by bringing Henry Ly up from Vernon, an experienced dog trainer who has done decoy training for the police and various other forms of training, to teach obedience and protection work in a two-day seminar. She tries to hold seminars like this twice a year in the Spring and Fall.

This event attracted dog owners from across the province with a wide range of breeds and ages of dogs with a variety of training concerns. With the number of dog owners living in and around Williams Lake, Studer wants people to know that professional training like this is extremely valuable for their relationships with their pets.

For those looking to talk about dogs and dog training, Studer encourages them to reach out to her at 250-392-4480 or info@goju-ryu-pro-k9.ca.



