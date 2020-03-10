Do you have what it takes to be the next Stampede Queen?

Applications for the 2020 Williams Lake Stampede Queen are being accepted now

After a year-long hiatus, the Williams Lake Stampede Royalty program is preparing to crown a new Stampede Queen for 2020.

A popular Stampede tradition with a 77-year-long history, the Stampede Queen’s throne was left vacant since the 2019 Stampede due to a lack of candidates for a proper competition to take place. Now though, royalty program director Patricia ‘Patti’ Gerhardi is pleased to be accepting applications once more for the program, which has been renewed with a few new changes.

Gerhardi has been running the program for the past three years in large part due to the “fabulous testimonials” she reads and hears from Stampede Queen alumni. Hearing what the program has done for them and the positive differences its made in each past queen’s life is something that inspires Gerhardi and makes her want to work hard to provide that experience to a new generation of Stampede Queens.

“It’s a life-changing program. The young ladies who participate gain so many skills and learn so much about themselves and are truly loved by our community and beyond,” Gerhardi said.

In addition to becoming an active member of the lakecity community and the Williams Lake Stampede Association, Williams Lake Stampede Queens get to attend other rodeos across B.C., Western Canada and even Washington State representing their hometown.

Currently, Gerhardi added, the Williams Lake Stampede Royalty program is the only one of its kind at the professional level in B.C., making it all the more special.

The program in 2020 will be seeing a few big changes, Gerhardi said, starting with the fact that horsemanship will now be the most valuable category prospective queens are judged on. It will be worth a full 50 per cent of the points awarded during the competition, up from 30 per cent last year.

Read More: Stampede Royalty finish reign as ‘life-long’ friends

They are also introducing a pre-qualification clause before an applicant can even be considered to become a contestant in the program. Gerhardi said that keeping with the new scoring system, they’ll be holding an event at Eagle View Equestrian Centre where applicants will have to show their horsemanship skills and earn their contestant status.

Taking part in this will also give contestants school credit for grades 10 to 12.

Rodeo knowledge, knowledge of the Williams Lake Stampede and the lakecity’s history, poise and personality and speechcraft will also be important categories the contestants will be judged upon. For each category, the girls will receive special training from experts leading up to the contest.

“What they’ll come out of this program with this year is great confidence in their horsemanship skills, their public speaking and knowledge of rodeo and Williams Lake,” Gerhardi said.

Currently, she’s accepted three applications for the program but is ready and eager to receive more over the next month. Prospective applicants must be between the ages of 16 and 23, be from the lakecity or the wider Cariboo area and be ready to make a substantial time commitment until the next Stampede Queen is crowned.

They can sign up by checking out the Williams Lake Stampede Royalty Program’s Facebook page and messaging them for an e-mail to send the application to. Applications will be accepted until March 25, Gerhardi said.

Once the applicants have become contestants, Gerhardi said they’ll be introduced at a fashion show in the spring that doubles as a fundraiser for the program. Dates will be announced once they have at least three qualified contestants ready to compete against one another.

“If you’re interested in building your own confidence, if you’re passionate about the sport of rodeo and the community of Williams Lake then this is exactly the opportunity for you.”


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
PHOTOS: Children have fun in Nature Kindergarten

Just Posted

Do you have what it takes to be the next Stampede Queen?

Applications for the 2020 Williams Lake Stampede Queen are being accepted now

Spring flooding a risk as Bella Coola snowpack at 36% above normal

Weather in the next few months will determine flood conditions

South Cariboo police report: Tires come off RV and hit oncoming traffic near Lac la Hache

Weekly police report provided by 100 Mile RCMP

UPDATE: Windmill Crescent home in Williams Lake focus of police investigation

Insp. Jeff Pelley said there is no risk to the public in relation to the incident

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

B.C. man arrested, Mountie hurt after string of vehicle thefts ends in police chase

Two police cars rammed as officers pursued suspect

One B.C. man’s descent into addiction, and the long road to recovery

This is part 1 of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

Most Read