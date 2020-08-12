Deb Scallion of the BC Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch and Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District youth outreach worker Madison Douglas survey the landscape at Scout Island this week — the site of the duo’s upcoming Disconnect to Reconnect family, fun event at Scout Island Nature Centre. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Disconnect to Reconnect with free, outdoor event at Scout Island Aug. 22

The event is being hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and Gaming Enforcement Branch

To help get people outdoors and off their devices amid their coronavirus funk, the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District is hosting a free, fun family event later this month.

Dubbed Disconnect to Reconnect, the event takes place at Scout Island Nature Centre on Saturday, Aug. 22 from noon to 3 p.m., and is being hosted by BGCWLD youth outreach worker Madison Douglas and the BC Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch’s Deb Scallion.

Douglas and Scallion brainstormed to come up with an idea that would incorporate the entire family and decided on a free, family barbecue, scavenger hunt, games and more, with Scout Island as the ideal setting.

“We’ll have some trivia questions along the scavenger hunt, and when people finish they’ll get a free swag bag,” Douglas said. “Aside from the barbecue there will be potato sack races, we’ll be handing out freezies — just to promote a fun day to get people outside with their families.”

The optional scavenger hunt will see families travel around to stations spread across Scout Island to get people out exploring.

READ MORE: Hike for Hospice raises awareness, creates inclusion

“They’ll get a map by the entrance and then they will go around and collect stamps at each of the stations,” Douglas said.

Trivia questions will be focused on screen time, and how it affects our lives, both positively and negatively.

“The focus is on screen time because, as a community, we feel this drag — the COVID isolation,” Douglas said. “We’ve all been staying home, social media has gone up with youth, children and with parents, and we’re all forced to go more into the virtual world, which is good in some ways but also bad in others.

“We just want to raise awareness that in isolation you don’t need to be on all your social medias and your TVs all the time. We can be getting outside.”

People can come and go as they please, she noted, as there is no need to register and no time constraints are in place.

For those interested BGCWLD resources will also be available.

“We’ll have COVID safety in mind and stations will have spacers to spread people out,” she said. “And if people don’t want to do the trivia they don’t have to. Come on down and enjoy the barbecue and a nice day outdoors.”


