Destash your Craft Supply Sale sees steady growth

Kelly Houston checks out some supplies at the second annual Destash your Craft Supply Sale. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Attendees of the second annual Destash your Craft Supply Sale in the TRU Gymnasium. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Brooke Hilton enjoys some time with her grandma Marla Erlandson at the second annual Destash your Craft Supply Sale. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Brooke Hilton enjoys some time with her grandma Marla Erlandson at the second annual Destash your Craft Supply Sale. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Attendees of the second annual Destash your Craft Supply Sale in the TRU Gymnasium. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lindee Hilton was selling all sorts of odds and ends at the second annual Destash your Craft Supply Sale. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Reece Hatt was helping his mom Marilyn Livingston sells some craft supplies at the second annual Destash your Craft Supply Sale. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Attendees of the second annual Destash your Craft Supply Sale in the TRU Gymnasium. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Julie Bowser the organizer of the second annual Destash your Craft Supply Sale was proud to be raising funds to support the Mad Hatter’s Ball at TRU this Spring. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Jessica Bailey considers picking up some yarn at the second annual Destash your Craft Supply Sale. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The second annual Destash your Craft Supply Sale saw steady growth this Saturday in its efforts to raise money for the upcoming Mad Hatter’s Ball.

Held in the TRU Gymnasium, this event was once more organized and run by Julie Bowser who provided tables to just over a dozen vendors selling all manners of craft supplies. A steady stream of lakecity community members milled around the gym chatting with one another and looking through the vendors’ wares.

“This event, the destash, allows all the crafters in the Cariboo to come and sort of sell all their extra supplies,” Bowser said.

Raising money at events like the Destash your Craft Supply Sale is important, Bowser said, as it allows more money raised at the gala/ball to go towards the students in the form of scholarships. Bowser plans to continue hosting Destash your Craft Supply Sales yearly as she feels there are a lot of crafters in the community who enjoy events like this, especially considering the fact she was up seven tables this year.

Read More: Destash your craft supplies stash this weekend

The Mad Hatter’s Ball takes place on April 25 this year and Bowser is in charge of decorating the gymnasium this year, which she said is going to be a fabulous event. Her entire craft room is filled with phenomenal decorations, she said, and is hoping to see a big turnout for the ball this year.

Tickets for the ball are available now at TRU through contacting Nancy Giesbrecht, who will be able to direct them from there. Included with the ticket is access to a live and silent auction, quality dinner, live band and dancing.


Most Read