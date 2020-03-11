Destash your Craft Supply Sale sees steady growth

The second annual Destash your Craft Supply Sale saw steady growth this Saturday in its efforts to raise money for the upcoming Mad Hatter’s Ball.
Held in the TRU Gymnasium, this event was once more organized and run by Julie Bowser who provided tables to just over a dozen vendors selling all manners of craft supplies. A steady stream of lakecity community members milled around the gym chatting with one another and looking through the vendors’ wares.
“This event, the destash, allows all the crafters in the Cariboo to come and sort of sell all their extra supplies,” Bowser said.
Raising money at events like the Destash your Craft Supply Sale is important, Bowser said, as it allows more money raised at the gala/ball to go towards the students in the form of scholarships. Bowser plans to continue hosting Destash your Craft Supply Sales yearly as she feels there are a lot of crafters in the community who enjoy events like this, especially considering the fact she was up seven tables this year.
The Mad Hatter’s Ball takes place on April 25 this year and Bowser is in charge of decorating the gymnasium this year, which she said is going to be a fabulous event. Her entire craft room is filled with phenomenal decorations, she said, and is hoping to see a big turnout for the ball this year.
Tickets for the ball are available now at TRU through contacting Nancy Giesbrecht, who will be able to direct them from there. Included with the ticket is access to a live and silent auction, quality dinner, live band and dancing.
