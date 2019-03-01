Destash your craft supplies stash this weekend

TRU is holding its first Destash Your craft supplies Stash sale Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

Looking to add to your craft supply? Or, maybe you are thinking of decluttering?

The first ever Destash Your Stash craft supply sale is set to take place Saturday, March 2 at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus.

Everyone is welcome to attend this event from 9 a.m. to noon where various local arts and craft enthusiasts will be selling spare arts and crafts supplies.

Designed as a fundraiser for the TRU Williams Lake Annual Gala, this craft supplies market is organized by TRU alumni Julie Bowser to support that event.

“The gala is to raise funds for scholarships so it’s important that our students in the Cariboo have access to funds to help with their schooling,” Bowser said.

For $20 a table, Bowser has 22 tables sold with eight still available for rent.

“We want to get a great turnout so it’s something we can do on a yearly basis,” Bowser said. “I have a lot of people signed up to sell materials, wool, yarn, knitting needles, beads, tools for scrapbooking, papers and so forth. It’s not a sale for finished products, only for supplies.”

Bowser added that she will be selling the last few tables she has available right until 9 a.m. on Saturday on a “first come, first served” basis.

Interested parties can contact her at 250-305-8617 for further details.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

