Deni House residents get creative with woodworking projects

A team of volunteers from the Church on Eleventh were busy spreading holiday cheer at Deni House this holiday season.
Deni House residents engage, each fall, in constructing some wood craft projects, which they sold at their Christmas fundraising sale.
This year residents made several styles of flower boxes, bird feeders and bird houses.
The volunteers, meanwhile, worked to help residents to keep the parts going together correctly and to prevent the wrong ‘nails’ to be hammered.
