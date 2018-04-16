Deadline extended for Stampede Queen contestants

Stampede president Tim Rolph places the brand new Williams Lake Stampede Queen crown on the hat of current Queen Kaylee Billyboy. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

There’s still a chance to apply to be the next Williams Lake Stampede Queen.

With the 75th anniversary coming up this year and a brand new crown ready to be worn, the Williams Lake Stampede Queen committee is hoping to round up enough candidates to run their program this year.

“We do have some applications, but not quite enough to run the program, and we want to do that,” said Patti Gerhardi, queen committee organizer and Stampede director.

They’ve extended the deadline for applications to April 20.

“We have a really great group who really truly does believe in the program and we want to make it a positive experience for the young ladies who participate.”

The committee is looking for young women between the ages of 17 and 23 and who are willing to represent the community for the year.

They receive workshops and training, and are eventually judged, in public speaking, horsemanship, local and rodeo knowledge, a fashion show, and their overall personality and poise.

The Stampede Queen committee already has a sponsor secured for an applicant who needs one, thanks to the Williams Lake Lions Club, and is willing to help any potential candidate locate another one.

They’re also reaching out to individuals who have competed before to invite them to join the program this year as well.

Read more: New Stampede Queen crown represents Williams Lake

Being a part of the program is exciting, said Gerhardi.

“Not only do they get to have the benefit of learning from experienced people and skills but they get to travel,” she said, adding that the first official trip taken by the Stampede Queen is to the Calgary Stampede.

“When you see all the queens’ photos at City Hall you realized how many of them have become mainstays of the community and have been very successful in life and business, and we hope some of that can be attributed back into the royalty program.”

The Royalty application package is available on the Williams Lake Stampede’s website at www.williamslakestampede.com. Completed applications are due back by April 20 and Gerhardi encourages anyone with any questions ­— big or small ­—to give her a shout at 250-961-9667, or contact the current Queen Kaylee Billyboy. They’re both active and available via Facebook.

Read more: So you wanna be Stampede Queen?