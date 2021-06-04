Daybreak Rotary commissions mural for Williams Lake building

Williams Lake city council has given Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Club permission to have a Rotary-themed mural painted on the side of a building at 871 Mackenzie Avenue South. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Club has been given the go-ahead for a new mural.

Rotary club member Andrew Sandberg said back in September he sought permission from the club to commission a mural.

“Once I had the club’s permission I started looking around for a blank wall,” Sandberg said.

He connected with the owner of the building at 871 Mackenzie Avenue South, who agreed to having the Rotary-themed mural painted on the side facing the street.

Mural artists Dwayne Davis of Davis Arts was approached to do the work.

A mock-up of the proposed design depicts the universal Rotary symbol on the left side with human figures representing members. One of the figures is reaching out toward a larger group of people, painted in many different colours, that are pouring out of the Earth.

“It shows the world’s whole population and that Rotary helps the world,” Sandberg said.

In his written application to council, Sandberg noted the mural will also be a constant reminder that Rotary is always looking for new members and volunteers.

At the regular meeting Tuesday, May 25, city council approved the mural unanimously.

Sandberg said Davis will begin painting the mural as soon as possible.

The project will cost an estimated $22,487, which Sandberg said will be paid for by the club’s own fundraising.



