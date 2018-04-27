Day of Mourning ceremony Saturday

Day honours those who have died at work

On Saturday, April 28, a Day of Mourning ceremony will take place at the Worker’s Memorial next to city hall.

The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. and will be followed by speeches by local officials, as well as wreath laying in honour of those who have died at work.

“The whole thing is to relay the importance of going to work and coming home safely,” said Paul French, president of the United Steelworkers, Local 1-425, who is co-ordinating the event, which will also be attended by representatives of the local mills.

“It’s about recognizing and remembering the lives that have been lost at work and to ensure that we go from 1,000 deaths per year at work to zero,” he said.

