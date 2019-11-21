Dave Dickson granted Award of Distinction from B.C. government

This comes in recognition of decades of tireless work on Dickson’s part to benefit the lakecity

Dave Dickson gives an acceptance speech following winning the Award of Distinction at the 22nd annual Community Safety and Crime Prevention Awards. Photo submitted.

Williams Lake’s own longtime community volunteer and manager of community safety, Dave Dockson, was recognized with the Award of Distinction at the 22nd annual Community Safety and Crime Prevention Awards earlier this month.

All told five community leaders from across B.C. including Dickson were presented with awards that recognized their contributions to community safety, healing and crime prevention on Nov. 8, 2019.

Dickson was recognized for his more than two decades worth of work and the fact he’s played an integral roll in several community safety and crime preventions initiatives throughout the Williams Lake community. Dickson was specifically given a nod for the work he does in his current position where he manages multiple community safety programs and his work with the RCMP-based victim services teams.

They said he is known for the positive relationships he’s formed over the years and the strong partnerships he’s helped to build. Anyone who has met Dickson in the lakecity will know him to be a kind and quiet gentleman, as quick with a smile as he is with a helping hand.

Dickson’s most notable work in the government’s eyes includes implementing a situation table in Williams Lake, enacting a well-being and community safety strategic plan and working towards the introduction of an Indigenous court.

“These awards demonstrate that we can all make a difference in making our communities safer by working together to help prevent crime and assist victims,” Mike Farnworth, the province’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, said. “On behalf of the Province, I want to thank each award recipient and nominee for their commitment, perseverance and determination to keep our communities safe.”

These awards acknowledge volunteers, non-profit organizations and other local public safety partners, like Dickson’s work with programs like restorative justice, that reduces crime and violence or supports law enforcement.

“Our award recipients and nominees are leaders in their fields, working tirelessly to help those in need in British Columbia,” Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, said. “I commend their efforts and I’m very thankful for their hard work and dedication.”

In addition to Dickson Gloria Joseph of Lillooet, Catherine Bargen of Vancouver, Chantal Sears of White Rock and the South Asian Community Resource Office in Abbotsford were all recognized with awards of their own.



