Geoff Patenaude is all smiles at the Williams Lake Library as he waits to listen to his son Cole Patenaude perform at the Bean Counter during the first-ever Dark Times Festival last weekend. Geoff’s children are all very well-known for their musical talents, and he said he’s very proud of them all. Angie Mindus photo

Geoff Patenaude said it’s nice when your offspring make you look so good.

That’s how he feels about his four children, who are all talented musicians.

Two of his children, Cole and Marin, were featured performers at the first-ever Dark Times Festival.

For those who missed him, Cole will be back to perform in April and again at the Arts on the Fly, while Marin is headed back into studio to work on a new album.