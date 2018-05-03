Dancing and Drumming at Boitanio Park tomorrow

The Legacy 150 Celebration Society will be performing a traditional Dragon Dance

The Vancouver-based Legacy 150 Celebration Society will be making a short stop in Williams Lake on Friday, May 4 for a drumming performance.

The group will also perform a traditional Dragon Dance and Lion Dance.

The goal of the society is to promote nation-wide drumming on Canada Day.

They’ve been travelling across the province, from Vancouver to Victoria, Kamloops to Prince George and even as far north as Kitimat.

Now on their way back to Vancouver, they’re looking forward to seeing everyone show their support during their stop in Williams Lake.

The show will take place at 10 a.m. at the Gwen Ringwood Stage at Boitanio Park on Friday, May 4.

