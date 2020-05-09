Curious deer captured by game camera near 140 Mile House

You’ve heard of deer in the headlights while here is a pair of deer ears in the game cam. (Linda Helm photo) A bird with a branch in its mouth. A fox goes through the property in winter. A bear sauntering by. A crane, perhaps looking for food.

An image of an inquisitive deer was caught on a game camera on a property near Williams Lake on April 25, 2020.

Its face is up so close to the camera that only its eyes, ears and the top of its head are visible.

Owner Linda Helm said she has two cameras on their rural property just south of 140 Mile House because she walks in the woods and is curious to know who her creature neighbours are.

The camera that snapped the photo of the curious deer is mounted to a tree.

“I don’t know what attracts them to come close like that. There is a little red sensor light, maybe that’s it?

Helm purchased the camera for about $50 on sale and is enjoying having it.

Last summer the camera caught an image of an eagle with a snake in its mouth and it has also captured shots of bears, foxes, cranes and deer.

They have lots of deer on their property she said, adding her husband has lived there for 30 years.

“The other day one of the cameras fell down so it was facing upwards and when I looked through the photos there was one of a Red Tail Hawk flying over. “

Wildlife