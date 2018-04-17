Leslea Destree is organizing a fundraiser where people can sign up to make one of the three signs for $50 donated to the Humboldt Broncos.

Create sign at fundraiser supporting Humboldt Broncos

Money from sign creation, cookies and buttons goes towards crash victims and families

In honour of the Humboldt Broncos, Leslea Destree is hosting a wood sign-making class and fundraiser this Saturday, April 21.

“There are so many people that want to do something but were not sure where to start,” she said.

Participants in the class will be able to chose between three signs to make and take home, and organizers will also have special Humboldt buttons and green heart and hockey stick cookies available by donation.

Money raised at the event will go towards the families of those affected by the bus crash carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. The crash claimed the lives of 16 players and staff.

There are still a few spots to register for the 11 a.m. class. Signs are $50.

To register, contract Destree through Facebook or text her at 250-305-9865.

