Cowboys and outlaws ride into bowling alley for weekend

The Commoders, representing Interior Health, had sparkling pink hats and mustaches to match for the wild wild west-themed Bowl for Kids Sake on Friday evening.

Giddyup cowboys and cowgirls, the annual Bowl for Kids Sake is off to a rousing start.

The annual fundraiser is only an hour in and has already raised $13,747 dollars for Big Brothers Big Sisters Williams Lake, with $5,752 raised by teams in the first slot alone.

And there is plenty more where that comes from. The event runs until 10 p.m. tonight and from 2 to 10 p.m. again tomorrow night as outlaws, braggarts, bucaroos and wranglers hit the chutes to knock out the competition in the western-themed event.

“It’s been awesome, lots of enthusiasm, the costumes are great and w’ve been well supported as usual,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters executive director Melissa Newberry.

“People love to bowl, and we love to hear about the doners and we appreciate all the generous donations Williams Lake had to offer.”

Emily Epp pauses as her team, the Cheatin’ Ruthless Deputies (the Cariboo Regional District’s team) cheers her on. The CRD’s team won “Most Enthusiastic” for their time slot, Friday night. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Big Brothers Big Sisters staff and volunteers Lorna Mullets (bottom left), Susan Erlandson, Melissa Newberry and Leanne Schliemann counted money and kept track of winners and donations during the 6 p.m. timeslot at the annual Bowl for Kid’s sake on April 6.

Codell Wiebe looked dashing in his costume as he MCed the first slot of bowlers Friday night.

Derrick Goertz, one of the Save-on-Foods Sharp Shooters lights up as the cosmic bowling got started Friday night,

Penny Gentles’ costume, also on the Save-on-Foods Sharp Shooters, was one of many such impressive costumes to be found at the Cariboo Bowling Lanes Friday.