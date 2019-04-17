COWBOY POETRY: 82 years and counting

Frank Gleeson pens a poem on the annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale

Cowboy poet Frank Gleeson at the city of Williams Lake 90th Williams Birthday Tea. Gleeson makes a habit of writing humorous and down to earth poems about lakecity life and penned 90 Years Young especially for the event. Patrick Davies photo

Frank Gleeson

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

Now we have this famous bull sale

That goes on forever more

And in the ranching circles

It’s known as the main core

The vet checks them out have no doubt

They’ll move them from the stall

If some have thorns and some have corns

And have testicles too small

Yes, they cull them every time

If they’ve got no swagger in their walk

Should they have a belly that looks like jelly

Or their bushy tails are docked

It started out as most things small

And we all watched it grow,

But now they come from near and far,

It’s become a great big show.

They polish them up like a butter cup

And double check their eyes

They’ll check their gums, they’ll check their bums

And of course their scrotum size

They’re best bulls you’ll find anywhere

And that is no surprise

At every step they’ll strut their stuff

And they try to win first prize

Old rancher bought a bull 80 years ago

And it turned out he was blind,

But the old cows loved him to death,

So everything turned out fine.

But another rancher bought a bargain bull

And thought he’d have a ball

But the old cows turned him down at every turn

Cause his male parts were too small

Yes they’ll check them out as they walk about

And then attend the show,

Yes, sit and bid on those good bulls

As they did 82 years ago

Yes they’ll celebrate this famous date

And they’ll try to keep it tame

Cause they all know without this show

Williams Lake would never be the same

Frank Gleeson

April 13, 2019