COWBOY POETRY: 82 years and counting

Now we have this famous bull sale
That goes on forever more
And in the ranching circles
It’s known as the main core
The vet checks them out have no doubt
They’ll move them from the stall
If some have thorns and some have corns
And have testicles too small
Yes, they cull them every time
If they’ve got no swagger in their walk
Should they have a belly that looks like jelly
Or their bushy tails are docked
It started out as most things small
And we all watched it grow,
But now they come from near and far,
It’s become a great big show.
They polish them up like a butter cup
And double check their eyes
They’ll check their gums, they’ll check their bums
And of course their scrotum size
They’re best bulls you’ll find anywhere
And that is no surprise
At every step they’ll strut their stuff
And they try to win first prize
Old rancher bought a bull 80 years ago
And it turned out he was blind,
But the old cows loved him to death,
So everything turned out fine.
But another rancher bought a bargain bull
And thought he’d have a ball
But the old cows turned him down at every turn
Cause his male parts were too small
Yes they’ll check them out as they walk about
And then attend the show,
Yes, sit and bid on those good bulls
As they did 82 years ago
Yes they’ll celebrate this famous date
And they’ll try to keep it tame
Cause they all know without this show
Williams Lake would never be the same
Frank Gleeson
April 13, 2019