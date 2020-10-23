On Friday, Oct. 16, Vivian and Dan Simmons, left, creators of the Save the Cow Moose Sign Project resulting in a new mural, posed for a photograph with some of the funders who made the mural possible including Joe O’Neill and Joanne Cooke, West Fraser Truckers Association, Dariene Andros, Williams Lake and District Credit Union, Mayor Walt Cobb, City of Williams Lake, Kane Fraser, artists Dwayne Davis and Steven Davis-Gosling and City Coun. Scott Nelson. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cow calf moose mural looms large in Williams Lake

Donations made the mural possible

A new mural aimed at promoting protection of cow moose and calves in B.C. has a large presence in Williams Lake’s downtown.

The wish of Dan and Vivian Simmons, creators of the Cow Moose Sign Project, the mural was completed in less than six weeks and funded almost entirely by donations.

“We have $1,600 to go,” Dan said Friday, Oct. 16 as he accepted cheques from the West Fraser Truckers Association, Williams Lake and District Credit Union and the City of Williams Lake.

“We want to thank everyone that donated to the Cow Moose Mural.”

The total cost of the mural is $18,500. The City donated $5,000 toward the project from the City’s mural fund.

Joe O’Neill, committee member of the West Fraser Truckers Association, said the money was collected from overweights hauled by seniority list trucks.

“The owners and drivers are not paid for the weight over the legal net, instead that money is donated by the truck drivers back into the communitt,” O’Neill.

Other donations came from Sprucelee Construction Ltd., Hoezler Construction, Scott Nelson and his son Lucas Nelson, plus people who dropped off donations when the Simmons were holding a protest against the LEH cow and calf moose hunt.

Read more: VIDEO: Cow, calf moose hunt must be stopped: Dan and Vivian Simmons

There was also a GoFundMe for the mural that raised another $300.

Created by Dwayne Davis and Steven Davis-Gosling of Davis Arts, the mural is 22 by 55 feet, completely covering the east facing wall of the building at Oliver Street and Seventh Avenue South.

Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association president Kane Fraser came up with the idea for the mural and also donated money towards the project.

Fraser said he and his brother own Specter Automotive which rents five bays in the former Ridley building and it had just recently been painted.

“It popped into my mind that the wall would be a great spot for a cow moose mural because it’s newly freshly painted and it’s huge. I thought it would work out great,” Fraser said in a previous interview.

Praising the artists for their work, Dan thanked them for creating “such a majestic mural” and showcasing the legacy of the cow and calf moose and how important they are to a healthy future moose population.

“There will be a plaque and sign place at the mural site shortly,” he added.

Dan said he and Vivian appreciate all the support the sign project has gained over the six years since it began.

“We couldn’t have done it without you,” they said.


