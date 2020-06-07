COVID-19: Williams Lake’s Performances in the Park 2020 to go live on tape

Plans are in the works to record some live performances to share online

Another summer event in Williams Lake impacted by COVID-19 restrictions is Performances in the Park.

Every Thursday evening during the summer months, locals gather in Boitanio Park to hear live music from the Gwen Ringwood stage, but this year that won’t be happening.

Community Arts Council of Williams Lake programs manager Venta Rutkauskas is managing performances in the park this year and said ‘loose’ plans are in the works to record some live performances that will be shared online.

“I met with the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society president and executive director last week about how we could still create some art in lieu of gathering in the park,” she told the Tribune.

The hope is to record four concerts in various Cariboo locations with potential small audiences, as sponsors and the artists will have the opportunity to invite a few people.

“I’ve seen lots of livestreams where people are performing to nobody and it feels vapid, like performing to a void,” she said. “It might be nice to have a few people and I know we can do small gatherings. And for health and safety reasons I think we can do it right.”

Read more: Marin Patenaude’s newest album set to release May 29

Brandon Hoffman, who normally runs the sound for Performances in the Park, will be doing it for the recorded concerts and Rutkauskas has contracted Rick Magnell to do the filmmaking.

“Rick does a nice job and has been doing some filming for Pharis and Jason Romero,” she said.

While there is no shortage of online concerts during the pandemic, she suggested it would be great to feature the region’s artists.

“If we can offer a little venue for artists, they will also have the video to take home as promotion for later.”

All of the sponsors for the series are still willing to contribute funding and Rutkauskas said she is brainstorming how to include an introduction, perhaps with an MC for each video that incorporates the sponsors.

“Nothing will replace the magic we see with lots of people and the live performances, but we will do this and we discussed how this could be part of an ongoing thing where we pick a few artists to do this again for.”

Once the lineup is confirmed Rutkauskas will share the information, adding Ingrid Johnson, fiddle instructor for the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers, has offered her family’s large barn on the Onward Ranch as a venue for one of the concerts.

Read more: Arts on the Fly confirms it is cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Live music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP Sgt. returns home to the Cariboo

Just Posted

Mary Forbes and family build tiny home during COVID-19

They transformed an Atco trailer into a ‘troll hole’

‘It’s like finding a needle in a haystack’: Ancient arrowhead discovered near Williams Lake

The artifact is believed to be from the Nesikip period between 7,500 BP to 6,000 BP

RCMP Sgt. returns home to the Cariboo

Quesnel RCMP Staff Sgt. Richard Weseen grew up in Williams Lake

Face lift planned for Williams Lake city hall building exterior

The old siding will be replaced this summer

Displaced Interior forestry workers access support programs

Hundreds have signed up for pension bridging said consultant Terry Tate

VIDEO: B.C. dentist gets grand welcome home after two months in hospital fighting COVID-19

Michael Chow was given a surprise send off by hospital staff and ‘welcome home’ from neighbours

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Friends, family mourn Salt Spring Island woman killed in suspected murder-suicide

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Jennifer Quesnel’s three sons

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Indigenous chief alleges RCMP beat him during arrest that began over expired licence plate

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam calling for independent investigation

Historic Hat Creek finds novel way to keep part of site open

VIP shopping experience offers people private visit to site’s gift shop

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Indigenous families say their loved ones’ deaths in custody are part of pattern

Nora Martin joins other Indigenous families in calling for a significant shift in policing

UPDATED: Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park arrested

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

Most Read