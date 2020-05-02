COVID-19: School District 27 staff help feed students in need

While students are continuing their studies online and at home, School District 27 staff are ensuring children in need of food don’t go without during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long-time principal Calvin Dubray has been tasked to head up the program, which has identified about 450 children who need food support at home.

Many of the children were already accessing food programs prior to the pandemic, while others have been identified in partnership with other community agencies. It is the second week the food program is hitting the ground, and the need, unfortunately, continues to rise, Dubray said.

The program, which is operating out of the Columneetza campus cafeteria, is being run by Dubray and a handful of teacher assistants and other staff as well as bus drivers, who then deliver the food packages from one end of the district to the other.

All the staff participating in the food program said they are thankful to be able to keeping working, and glad that they can help the students from a far in a meaningful way.

Dubray would like to thank the following individuals and sponsors; Breakfast Club of Canada, Daybreak Rotary Williams Lake, Métis Society Williams Lake Branch, SD 27, LCSS Staff, Freshco – 100 Mile House, Salvation Army, Save On Foods, Walmart and the Real Canadian Wholesale Club for all their support.

