COVID-19 impact online survey launched for Williams Lake area residents

Survey results will be used to inform planning around community needs

An online survey about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been launched for Williams Lake and area residents who use Williams Lake as a services and business centre.

A co-ordinated effort by the Social Planning Council of Williams Lake and Area and the Community Well-Being and Safety Plan Initiative, sponsored by the city of Williams Lake, the survey’s focus is to better understand how the pandemic has affected income, housing stability, food security and mental health, and how needs for supports and services may have changed.

“We’ve heard a lot anecdotally about how the pandemic is impacting our community and the survey is an attempt to gather a bit more detailed information,” said Anne Burill, executive director, Social Planning Council, in a news release.

Silvia Seibert-Dubray, Community Well-being and Safety Plan co-ordinator, said as everyone works together to strengthen resilience in the community and grow the Well-being and Safety Plan, “it is very important to have data to better understand both the needs and the strengths in the region.”

The survey is anonymous and does not collect any indentifying information.

Its results will be shared back with the community and used to for planning around community needs.



