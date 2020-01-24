Couple wonders who’s in the Cariboo picture that’s been on their walls for years

‘We’re looking really to find out who they might be’

Charles and Lynn Dick have had a picture of three people in their house for years but they’ve never known who two of them are. They are hoping someone will recognize them. There is nothing on the back but they guess it was taken at the 70 Mile Road House.

“We’re looking really to find out who they might be. Maybe someone is still alive that we could talk to, contact, whatever,” says Charles.

The man in the picture they do know is Earnest Barker, he says of his father in law, adding that his wife is very interested in knowing who the people in the picture were.

“I don’t know whether the man was a guide or whether he was a friend of Earnest Barker,” he says.

Barker was born in 1883 and Charles guesses Barker was about 29 years at the time and that the picture was from about 1912 adding the car in the picture is about from that vintage.

“That’s all we know about the picture really. We don’t really know even if it was the 70 Mile [roadhouse]. I know the 83 Mile [roadhouse] looked very similar and some of the other roadhouses similar as well,” says Charles, adding that according to his wife Barker used to go hunting in that area.

Anyone in the picture would be long gone, he says, adding that Barker died in 1962.

“I presume that that man in the picture, he must be in his thirties maybe into his forties, so he must be long gone and the girl in the seat there, she’d be long gone too I would suspect.”

They thought there might still be someone living in the area who has the people in the picture in their own photo album.

If you think you know who’s in the picture, you can email chuclyn@gmail.com or call 604-261-5092.

