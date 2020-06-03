Conservation society hosting Free Your Things Weekend event June 20-21

Mary Forbes of the Potato House and Oliver Berger of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society were hard at work sorting trash for World Clean Up Day. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The City of Williams Lake and Cariboo Regional District (CRD) are promoting the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society’s “Curbside Free Your Things Weekend” on June 20-21.

Residents in Williams Lake and the CRD fringe are encouraged to place reusable items they no longer want at the end of their driveways with a free sign clearly visible.

Reusable items can include everything from books to furniture and small appliances, toys, electronics, construction materials and sports equipment.

To participate, residents must register with the Conservation Society by Friday, June 19, by e-mailing their street address and a brief description of their free items. Participants will then be able to view an online map outlining where to find the free items.

All unclaimed items must be removed by participants by the end of the day Sunday, June 21.

The “Curbside Free Your Things Weekend” is an alternative way for residents to give away unused items and keep them out of the waste stream, following the closure of share sheds and the lack of access to second hand/thrift stores due to COVID-19.

More information on the event, including what should and should not be placed at the curb, can be found on the Conservation Society’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CCCSociety. The event is only being held in Williams Lake and the CRD fringe at this time.

Please follow the directives of the Provincial Health Officer by maintaining a two-metre distance from other treasure hunters. Additionally, check with the BC Centre for Disease Control for the best methods to clean and disinfect household items at http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/prevention-risks/cleaning-and-disinfecting.

