Conservation society Free Your Things Weekend coming up Aug. 29-30 with back to school theme

After registering, items can be placed curbside for pick up

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society is hosting another Free Your Things Weekend this Saturday, Aug. 29 and Sunday, Aug. 30. (Photo submitted)

Building on the success of the previous events, the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society will host another Free Your Things Weekend in the lakecity: this time with a back to school theme.

“It’s really simple,” said CCCS Chief Green Officer Oliver Berger. “Put things at your curb and people can come by and grab them. You sign up your address through our website or Facebook page and you’ll receive an interactive map to follow to go around town and look to see who’s put free things out.”

With the back to school theme in mind, Berger said he hopes it will be a great way for parents of school-aged children to pick up some goodies before school starts. At the first Free Your Things Weekend in June more than 75 residents took part.

READ MORE: Conservation society hosting Free Your Things Weekend event

The Free Your Things Weekend takes place Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. and runs until Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. All uncollected items must be removed from curbs by dusk on Sunday, Aug. 30.

“I was quite impressed with the way everybody cleaned up last time … I did a little drive around to see, and because of that cleanup process we’re able to do it again. We have to get approval from the city, so let’s do the same thing this Sunday, too.”

Items placed curbside should be visible to the eye, not placed inside garbage bags or containers difficult to view with signage labelled ‘free.’

Participants must register with the CCCS by Friday evening, Aug. 28 with their street address and a brief description of their free items.

Berger said the Free Your Things Weekend is an alternative way for residents to give away unused items and keep them out of the waste stream, especially since the Cariboo Regional District Share Shed has been closed for the past several months due to COVID-19.

“People are trying to give their things away the best they can but if they can’t they just landfill them,” Berger said. “I haven’t seen an increase in garbage, just a lot of frustration in residents. They want to share but it’s not as easy as it used to be.”

For more information contact the CCCS cccswastewise@gmail.com, or contact the CCCS via Facebook or Instagram.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter