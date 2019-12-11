Generosity abounds at Tribune’s Food and Toy Drive

The public also enjoyed the festive attitude, with two local musical groups performing

The snowy conditions did not keep generous donors away from the annual Tribune Food and Toy Drive held Saturday, Dec. 7.

With musical guests LeRae Haynes and friends, and Wayne and Arnold Lucier along with Milo MacDonald, the atmosphere was festive. Many people chose to linger and sip on hot chocolate while they listened and sang along, some tapping their toes.

Publisher Kathy McLean, who has always wanted to create a festive atmosphere at the food and toy drive, thanked many people for making the event possible.

McLean acknowledged Willie Dye for supplying fudge and helping out, Keith Brenner of Broadway Rentals for the use of propane heaters, Lorne Doerksen of IG Wealth Management for the loan of a tent, Scott Nelson of Best Buy Propane for providing propane and Brian Sawyer from The Guitar Seller for providing a sound system.

McLean also extended gratitude to all the merchants who donated gift cards for the event to give to each person that dropped off a donation.

“That was a huge generous thing they did for us and most of them continue to support our food and toy drive every year,” she said.

Next year McLean hopes to even expand the event more she said.

“Thanks to the community of Williams Lake for its incredible generosity.”

By the end of the event, the Salvation Army truck was loaded with toys and food which Lieutenant Dawn Butt said weighed a total of 2,009 pounds combined.

“We appreciated the support from the community, despite the winter road conditions people still showed up,” Butt said, adding there was also $1,575 donated at the event.

Butt said the Salvation Army is still in need of volunteers for kettle duties this Saturday, Dec. 14 and all next week, as well as for its Christmas Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon.

Winners of the food and toy drive grand prize baskets donated by Dana Hinche of Interior Properties and Remax were Chris Hicks and Debbie Price.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter