Generosity abounds at Tribune’s Food and Toy Drive

The public also enjoyed the festive attitude, with two local musical groups performing

The snowy conditions did not keep generous donors away from the annual Tribune Food and Toy Drive held Saturday, Dec. 7.

With musical guests LeRae Haynes and friends, and Wayne and Arnold Lucier along with Milo MacDonald, the atmosphere was festive. Many people chose to linger and sip on hot chocolate while they listened and sang along, some tapping their toes.

Publisher Kathy McLean, who has always wanted to create a festive atmosphere at the food and toy drive, thanked many people for making the event possible.

McLean acknowledged Willie Dye for supplying fudge and helping out, Keith Brenner of Broadway Rentals for the use of propane heaters, Lorne Doerksen of IG Wealth Management for the loan of a tent, Scott Nelson of Best Buy Propane for providing propane and Brian Sawyer from The Guitar Seller for providing a sound system.

McLean also extended gratitude to all the merchants who donated gift cards for the event to give to each person that dropped off a donation.

“That was a huge generous thing they did for us and most of them continue to support our food and toy drive every year,” she said.

Next year McLean hopes to even expand the event more she said.

“Thanks to the community of Williams Lake for its incredible generosity.”

By the end of the event, the Salvation Army truck was loaded with toys and food which Lieutenant Dawn Butt said weighed a total of 2,009 pounds combined.

“We appreciated the support from the community, despite the winter road conditions people still showed up,” Butt said, adding there was also $1,575 donated at the event.

Butt said the Salvation Army is still in need of volunteers for kettle duties this Saturday, Dec. 14 and all next week, as well as for its Christmas Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon.

Winners of the food and toy drive grand prize baskets donated by Dana Hinche of Interior Properties and Remax were Chris Hicks and Debbie Price.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Tribune ad rep Melinda Mitchell (left), her husband Greg and Williams Lake Minor Hockey coach Frankie Robbins chat during the Tribune Food and Toy Drive. Robbins drove in from Esket to buy food and toys to donate. Angie Mindus photo

Previous story
Annual Christmas Wish Breakfast on now at Boston Pizza

Just Posted

Generosity abounds at Tribune’s Food and Toy Drive

The public also enjoyed the festive attitude, with two local musical groups performing

Province lowers rents for new affordable housing unit in Williams Lake

Rents for 30 of the units have been lowered effective January 2020

Lakecity to host Bantam Tier 2 Hockey Championships this March

Williams Lake will play host to a BC Hockey provincial championship this winter

Annual Christmas Wish Breakfast on now at Boston Pizza

From 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. a steady stream of patrons will be attending the 14th annual breakfast

Community Futures reaches 1,000s with wildfire recovery programs

Programs benefit businesses, not-for-profits and Indigenous organizations affected by the wildfires.

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by BB gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Almost 14,000 Canadians killed by opioids since 2016: new national study

17,000 people have been hospitalized for opioid-related poisoning

Chevron move to exit Kitimat LNG project a dash of ‘cold water’ for gas industry

Canada Energy Regulator approved a 40-year licence to export natural gas for Kitimat LNG

B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

Chilliwack took the number-two spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Two-factor verification has been the go-to way to keep online accounts secure

Most Read