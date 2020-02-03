Community wellness survey launched by City of Williams Lake

Residents have until Feb. 10 to complete the online survey

Williams Lake Tribune

Parks, recreation and arts and culture facilities are the focus of a survey being conducted by the City of Williams Lake.

Community services director Ian James said the intended purpose of the survey is to give residents an opportunity to provide feedback to City staff on the health and wellness needs of the community.

“This type of recreation survey is typically done every five to seven years and it will help City staff stay on course with the short and long-term City Master Recreation Plan,” James said.

The survey contains 15 questions and can be found online.

Residents have until Monday, Feb. 10 to complete the survey.



