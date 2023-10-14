Community shows support for TRU Williams Lake at fundraising gala

The Thompson Rivers University Gala is underway at the Williams Lake Campus Saturday, Oct. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Guests at the Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Gala take turns getting their food Saturday, Oct. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Thompson Rivers University President and Vice-Chancellor Brett Fairbairn says the “TRU Gala in Williams Lake is a special night where people come together in support of our students. ” (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Almost 200 guests are gathered for the Thompson Rivers University Gala in Williams Lake Saturday night, Oct. 14.

After a four-year hiatus it is nice to be back, said TRU president and vice-chancellor Brett Fairbairn, who became president in December 2018.

“I was here at the last one we had in 2019. I’m really pleased and excited. It’s a big event for us,” he said.

The campus in Kamloops has a gala as well, but there are special things about the one in Williams Lake, he added.

“There are so many people from the community here. They are such strong supporters of the campus.”

He also commended the staff and volunteers who organized the event.

“Even the way the gym is decorated. It’s amazing.”

Fairbairn said he is pleased with the enrolment in Kamloops and Williams Lake this year.

“There have been some disruptions since the pandemic and I don’t know that everything is entirely back to normal, but I am pleased with the numbers.”

Each year the gala supports the TRU Grit Student Awards program and to date the galas have raised more than $150,000.

Bachelor of Nursing student Amrik Faloure has been a Grit Award recipient and thanked everyone for coming to the gala.

“The donations made by you are helpful as they benefit students like myself who need that extra cash and funding to continue our education,” he said. “The funds I received from a TRU Grit award will help me out.”

Originally from Surrey, Faloure said he was inspired to go into nursing because of the care his late grandmother received in the hospital.

“When she passed I realized I wanted to help people during the toughest times of their lives as well,” he said.

TRU academic director Kylie Thomas, who joined the Williams Lake Campus in the middle of August, said the first 60 days have been a pleasure as member of the TRU team.

“It’s fabulous to come together this evening in support of the TRU Williams Lake learners and meet the community members that in my short duration I have heard so much about.”

She encouraged anyone she has not met yet to reach out and connect with her.

“I genuinely don’t know what I don’t know and I ask for your participation in my critical learning journey,” she said. “It’s inspiring to join a compassionate community. A community that is passionate about its people and passionate about creating opportunities to thrive.”

After dinner, Canadian Country Music Award winner and Juno nominee Aaron Pritchett was to be the featured performer.

