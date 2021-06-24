Williams Lake Stampede Association directors Pauline Smith, left, and Susan Rolph greet visitors and accept donations during the community spirit drive-thru breakfast held Saturday, July 4 at the Stampede Grounds. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Community invited to celebrate spirit of Williams Lake Stampede this weekend with two drive-thru events

Meals at the dinner and breakfast will be delivered directly to your car window

While not the Stampede weekend the community has become accustomed to, residents are still invited to celebrate the spirit of what would have been the 94th annual Williams Lake Stampede this weekend.

Both drive-thru events, the first takes place on Friday, June 25, and will be a RibFest — presented by the Rotary Club of Williams Lake and the Williams Lake Stampede Association — from 5 to 8 p.m. Dinner is $20 and includes barbecued ribs, baked potato, coleslaw, beans and a beverage.

Saturday morning, June 26, the annual Stampede Spirit Breakfast takes place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., also drive-thru style and hosted by both partnering organizations. The cost is $10 per plate, which includes pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs and coffee.

Both events take place at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds, with proceeds from funds raised going to local charities.

The Stampede Royalty Program contestants, meanwhile, will also be on hand at both events as they prepare for their private, official coronation ceremony on Saturday night, June 26 where a new Stampede Queen and, potentially, a princess will be crowned.

2021 marked the second year in a row the Stampede association was forced to cancel its annual rodeo spectacle due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 


