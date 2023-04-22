Community events coming up in Williams Lake

Some of what we know is taking place in the next couple of weeks

A procession led by five Sikh leaders, followed by singers, exits from the temple to start the flag raising ceremony during Vaisakhi held at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple in Williams Lake in 2022. The public is invited to this year’s flag raising ceremony taking place Saturday, April 29 beginning at 4 p.m. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Scout Island Nature Centre Fundraising Banquet

April 21

Talk by Frank Ritchey and dinner at St. Andrew’s Church starting at 6:30 p.m.

The evening is an annual fundraiser.

Spring Cariboo Hobby-Con

April 22

Columneetza Secondary School, fundraiser for the Columneetza volleyball program featuring market of over 30 local vendors

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. @ Lake City Secondary – Columneetza campus

Keeping Kids Healthy – A talk by Dr. Trent Smith

April 27

Free talk at the Gibraltar Room, light meal provided

Doors at 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Smith is the education lead for medical students with the Southern Medical Program and medical lead for paediatrics for Interior Health.

He will speak about some of the health trends he is seeing in young people and possible ways to address them.

Vaisahki at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple

April 29

Guru Nanak Sikh Temple congregation invites the community to celebrate Vaisahki from April 24 to 30.

A flag raising ceremony will take place Saturday, April 29 starting at 4 p.m.

Arts on the Fly Festival Fundraiser – Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls

May 5

Tickets $25 at The Open Book, $30 at the door, 19-plus event 7 p.m. at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre

Spring Yard and Garden Sale

May 13

Scout Island Nature Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No early bird service, household treasures, sport, outdoor and garden items, bird houses.

Lakers Car Club 27th Annual Spring Round Up

May 27 and 28

The popular event will return in downtown Williams Lake featuring cars from around the Cariboo.

