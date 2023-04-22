Community events coming up in Williams Lake

Scout Island Nature Centre Fundraising Banquet
April 21
Talk by Frank Ritchey and dinner at St. Andrew’s Church starting at 6:30 p.m.
The evening is an annual fundraiser.
Spring Cariboo Hobby-Con
April 22
Columneetza Secondary School, fundraiser for the Columneetza volleyball program featuring market of over 30 local vendors
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. @ Lake City Secondary – Columneetza campus
Keeping Kids Healthy – A talk by Dr. Trent Smith
April 27
Free talk at the Gibraltar Room, light meal provided
Doors at 5:30 p.m.
Dr. Smith is the education lead for medical students with the Southern Medical Program and medical lead for paediatrics for Interior Health.
He will speak about some of the health trends he is seeing in young people and possible ways to address them.
Vaisahki at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple
April 29
Guru Nanak Sikh Temple congregation invites the community to celebrate Vaisahki from April 24 to 30.
A flag raising ceremony will take place Saturday, April 29 starting at 4 p.m.
Arts on the Fly Festival Fundraiser – Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls
May 5
Tickets $25 at The Open Book, $30 at the door, 19-plus event 7 p.m. at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre
Spring Yard and Garden Sale
May 13
Scout Island Nature Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No early bird service, household treasures, sport, outdoor and garden items, bird houses.
Lakers Car Club 27th Annual Spring Round Up
May 27 and 28
The popular event will return in downtown Williams Lake featuring cars from around the Cariboo.
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.