Community events coming up in Williams Lake May 5-23

Giant Rotary Book Sale May 6/7

The 33rd annual Daybreak Rotary Club Satellite Giant Used Book Sale goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the back alley entrance behind Home Hardware.

Donations gratefully accepted at collection bins at FreshCo, Save-on-Foods and 150 Mile Centre or call 250-392-4498 for pickup.

Annual Spring Clothing and Garage Sale May 5

This annual event is taking place at the Seniors Activity Centre on Friday, May 5th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 6th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arts on the Fly Fundraiser – Cole Patenaude and the Screech OwlsMay 5

Tickets $25 at The Open Book, $30 at the door, 19-plus event 7 p.m. at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre

Seedy Saturday & Earlybird Farmer’s Market May 6

Kiwanis Park will be the site of some seedy activity and the start of farmer’s market season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s Anglican Church plant sale May 6

The 2023 plant sale at St. Peter’s Anglican Church basement goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a wide variety of tomatoes cucumbers, zucchinis, peppers and herbs as well as perennials, strawberries, raspberries, houseplants and other garden related items.

Wildfire Preparedness Day open house May 6

Cariboo Fire Centre parking lot 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for fundraising barbecue, information and fun.

Sprockids Leader Training May 6

Ages 14+ are invited to sign up to join Sprockids founder Doug Detwiller to learn a huge range of skills to lead bike events. Cost is $236.25 to register via BGC Williams Lake.

The Realm of Toys’ Spring Festival May 7

Downtown Williams Lake between Second and Third Avenue from noon to 3 p.m. The festival will include a food fair, bouncy castles, vendor market, petting zoo, magician, and a sale on at the realm of toys. Light showers are expected to people are urged to dress appropriately and remember that socks are required in the bouncy castles.

Bike Rodeo May 7

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex back parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children of all ages can ride tricycles or bicycles and participate. Bike skills, hand signalling, safety inspections, and games. Participants are asked to preregister to secure one of six following available half-hour time slots. Registration is at www.williamslake.ca/programregistration. Anyone in need of a bicycle can contact the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society by calling 250-398-7929 or emailing coordinator@conservationsociety.ca

Spring Yard and Garden Sale May 13

Scout Island Nature Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No early bird service, household treasures, sport, outdoor and garden items, bird houses.

Tanglewood by Valley Youth Fiddlers

May 13

A live musical performance featuring dance, animation and the 65 musicians of the Smithers-based Valley Youth Fiddlers. Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society will be opening for the group. Gibraltar Room doors at 6:30 p.m. with show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets available through their website, at the Open Book and at the door. $20 adults, $12.50 seniors/youth/students.

Free Your Things May 13/14

Free items can be donated or picked up from various locations around the community. Watch the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society Facebook page for information.

Quintet Plus and Friends Benefit Concert May 15

Quintet Plus with Friends, including Celtic Connection, Devon Hoffman and Heather Froese. St. Peter’s Anglican Church at 7 p.m. Dessert and coffee to follow. Admission by donation with proceeds going to St. Peter’s Anglican Church.

Sunset DH Bike Race Series May 23, June 13, June 27

Entry is $5 and registration will take place starting at 5 p.m. at the Tourism Discovery Centre on Broadway. Mountain bikes, helmets required. Participants must be members of the Williams Lake Cycling Club. Memberships can be purchased at: https://spruceregistrations.com/wlcc/register

