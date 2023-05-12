Community events coming up in Williams Lake May 12-28

Tsilhqot’in National Government Career Fair
May 12
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in the Gibraltar Room at 525 Proctor Street. For more information contact Rebecca Mack at 250-305-1837 ext. 504
Cariboo Potters’ Guild Spring Sale
May 13
Local Potters will be selling their wares at the Cariboo Arts Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cariboo Arts Society Sale
May 13
May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cariboo Arts Centre
Spring Yard and Garden Sale
May 13
Scout Island Nature Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. No early bird service, household treasures, sport, outdoor and garden items, bird houses.
Free Your Things
May 13/14
Free items can be donated or picked up from various locations around the community. Watch the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society Facebook page for information.
Cariboo Archers 3D fun shoot
May 13/14
All ages and abilities are invited to participate in the Cariboo Archers fun tournament up at the Sportsmen’s Association. Shooting will get underway between 8 -11 a.m. Saturday and end around 4 p.m. Sunday shooting will begin at 8 a.m. sharp and scorecards need to be in by 2 p.m. to have time for awards and shoot-offs. Fun novelty shoots for cash prizes will take place as well at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tanglewood by Valley Youth Fiddlers
May 13
A live musical performance featuring dance, animation and the 65 musicians of the Smithers-based Valley Youth Fiddlers. Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society will be opening for the group. Gibraltar Room doors at 6:30 p.m. with show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets available through their website, at the Open Book and at the door. $20 adults, $12.50 seniors/youth/students.
Special Olympics BC – Williams Lake Active Start for children
May 13
Children and youth with intellectual disabilities and their families are invited to a free try-it day at Lake City Secondary gym, 640 Carson Drive. For children ages two to six Active Start goes from 10 to 10:45 a.m. parent participation is required, and children ages seven to 11 FUNDamentals goes from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. To register please contact Jasmine Webster at 250-570-1455 or email jwebster@specialolympics.bc.ca.
Quintet Plus and Friends Benefit Concert
May 15
Quintet Plus with Friends, including Celtic Connection, Devon Hoffman and Heather Froese. St. Peter’s Anglican Church at 7 p.m. Dessert and coffee to follow. Admission by donation with proceeds going to St. Peter’s Anglican Church.
The Age of Love
May 16
A touching and funny film, looking into the lives of seniors who just want to find love will be shown at 3 p.m. at the Seniors Activity Centre. Tickets are free, available at the Advocacy Program 176 Fourth Ave. North. Drink and popcorn provided.
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.