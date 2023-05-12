Community events coming up in Williams Lake May 12-28

Some of what we know is taking place in the next couple of weeks

Tsilhqot’in National Government Career Fair

May 12

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in the Gibraltar Room at 525 Proctor Street. For more information contact Rebecca Mack at 250-305-1837 ext. 504

Cariboo Potters’ Guild Spring Sale

May 13

Local Potters will be selling their wares at the Cariboo Arts Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cariboo Arts Society Sale

May 13

May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cariboo Arts Centre

Spring Yard and Garden Sale

May 13

Scout Island Nature Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. No early bird service, household treasures, sport, outdoor and garden items, bird houses.

Free Your Things

May 13/14

Free items can be donated or picked up from various locations around the community. Watch the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society Facebook page for information.

Cariboo Archers 3D fun shoot

May 13/14

All ages and abilities are invited to participate in the Cariboo Archers fun tournament up at the Sportsmen’s Association. Shooting will get underway between 8 -11 a.m. Saturday and end around 4 p.m. Sunday shooting will begin at 8 a.m. sharp and scorecards need to be in by 2 p.m. to have time for awards and shoot-offs. Fun novelty shoots for cash prizes will take place as well at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tanglewood by Valley Youth Fiddlers

May 13

A live musical performance featuring dance, animation and the 65 musicians of the Smithers-based Valley Youth Fiddlers. Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society will be opening for the group. Gibraltar Room doors at 6:30 p.m. with show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets available through their website, at the Open Book and at the door. $20 adults, $12.50 seniors/youth/students.

Special Olympics BC – Williams Lake Active Start for children

May 13

Children and youth with intellectual disabilities and their families are invited to a free try-it day at Lake City Secondary gym, 640 Carson Drive. For children ages two to six Active Start goes from 10 to 10:45 a.m. parent participation is required, and children ages seven to 11 FUNDamentals goes from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. To register please contact Jasmine Webster at 250-570-1455 or email jwebster@specialolympics.bc.ca.

Quintet Plus and Friends Benefit Concert

May 15

Quintet Plus with Friends, including Celtic Connection, Devon Hoffman and Heather Froese. St. Peter’s Anglican Church at 7 p.m. Dessert and coffee to follow. Admission by donation with proceeds going to St. Peter’s Anglican Church.

The Age of Love

May 16

A touching and funny film, looking into the lives of seniors who just want to find love will be shown at 3 p.m. at the Seniors Activity Centre. Tickets are free, available at the Advocacy Program 176 Fourth Ave. North. Drink and popcorn provided.

Zach Kleisinger

May 19

Central Cariboo Arts Centre. Singer/songwriter Zach Kleisinger will be performing his original music with his band as part of an 18-date tour across western Canada. Doors at 7 p.m. show 8 p.m. Snack concession available. All ages.

Sunset DH Bike Race Series

May 23, June 13, June 27

Entry is $5 and registration will take place starting at 5 p.m. at the Tourism Discovery Centre on Broadway. Mountain bikes, helmets required and participants must be members of the Williams Lake Cycling Club. Memberships can be purchased at: https://spruceregistrations.com/wlcc/register

Lakers Car Club 27th Annual Spring Round Up

May 27 and 28

The popular event will return in downtown Williams Lake featuring cars from around the Cariboo.

Canadian Rangers Open House

May 27

Meet your local Canadian Armed Forces Reserve members at the Alexis Creek Community Hall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. See what they do. Free coffee and doughnuts.

Williams Lake Children’s Festival

May 28

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Boitanio Park

Women’s Contact Society is hosting this free family event to showcase organizations and businesses while providing a children’s activity.

