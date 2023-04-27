Community events coming up in Williams Lake

Some of what we know is taking place in the next couple of weeks

Keeping Kids Healthy – A talk by Dr. Trent Smith

April 27

Free talk at the Gibraltar Room, light meal provided

Doors at 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Smith is the education lead for medical students with the Southern Medical Program and medical lead for paediatrics for Interior Health.

He will speak about some of the health trends he is seeing in young people and possible ways to address them.

Vaisahki at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple

April 29

Guru Nanak Sikh Temple congregation invites the community to celebrate Vaisahki from April 24 to 30.

A flag raising ceremony will take place Saturday, April 29 starting at 4 p.m. with food served afterwards.

Giant Rotary Book Sale

April 29/30 May 6/7

The 33rd annual Daybreak Rotary Club Satellite Giant Used Book Sale goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the back alley entrance behind Home Hardware.

Donations gratefully accepted at collection bins at FreshCo, Save-on-Foods and 150 Mile Centre or call 250-392-4498 for pickup.

Sunset DH Bike Race Series

May 2, May 23, June 13, June 27

Entry is $5 and registration will take place starting at 5 p.m. at the Tourism Discovery Centre on Broadway. Mountain bikes, helmets required and participants must be members of the Williams Lake Cycling Club. Memberships can be purchased at: https://spruceregistrations.com/wlcc/register

Annual Spring Clothing and Garage Sale

May 5

This annual event is taking place at the Seniors Activity Center on Friday, May 5th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 6th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is an important fundraiser for the OAPO Branch #93 and everyone is welcome to check it out.

Arts on the Fly Festival Fundraiser – Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls

May 5

Tickets $25 at The Open Book, $30 at the door, 19-plus event 7 p.m. at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre

Seedy Saturday & Earlybird Farmer’s Market

May 6

Kiwanis Park will be the site of some seedy activity and the start of farmer’s market season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s Anglican Church plant sale

May 6

The 2023 plant sale at St. Peter’s Anglican Church basement goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a wide variety of tomatoes cucumbers, zucchinis, peppers and herbs as well as perennials, strawberries, raspberries, houseplants and other garden related items.

Wildfire Preparedness Day open house

May 6

Cariboo Fire Centre parking lot 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for fundraising barbecue, information and fun.

Bike Rodeo

May 7

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex back parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children of all ages can ride tricycles or bicycles and participate. Bike skills, hand signalling, safety inspections, and games. Participants are asked to preregister to secure one of six following available half-hour time slots. Registration is at www.williamslake.ca/programregistration. Anyone in need of a bicycle can contact the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society by calling 250-398-7929 or emailing coordinator@conservationsociety.ca

Spring Yard and Garden Sale

May 13

Scout Island Nature Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No early bird service, household treasures, sport, outdoor and garden items, bird houses.

Free Your Things

May 13/14

Free items can be donated or picked up from various locations around the community. Watch the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society Facebook page for information.

Quintet Plus and Friends Benefit Concert

May 15

Quintet Plus with Friends, including Celtic Connection, Devon Hoffman and Heather Froese. St. Peter’s Anglican Church at 7 p.m. Dessert and coffee to follow. Admission by donation with proceeds going to St. Peter’s Anglican Church.

Lakers Car Club 27th Annual Spring Round Up

May 27 and 28

The popular event will return in downtown Williams Lake featuring cars from around the Cariboo.

Williams Lake Children’s Festival

May 28

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Boitanio Park

Women’s Contact Society is hosting this free family event to showcase organizations and businesses while providing a children’s activity.

READ MORE: Cod Gone Wild, Williams Lake Youth Fiddlers team up for matinee show

READ MORE: Williams Lake event to build community while making medicine, sharing stories, music

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EventsWilliams Lake