BC Outdoors Sport Fishing TV host Mike Mitchell will be in Williams Lake Friday, Oct. 4 for a meet and greet at Heartland Toyota. (Facebook photo)

COMMUNITY EVENTS: A look at what’s happening in and around the city

Meet BC Outdoors Sport Fishing TV’s Mike Mitchell

Heartland Toyota

Friday, Oct. 4

Heartland Toyota is hosting a meet and greet event at its dealership in Williams Lake Friday, Oct 4.

The event will celebrate 10 years on TV with BC Outdoors Sport Fishing TV host Mike Mitchell. There will be food, games, prizes, seminars and a draw to win a Fly Fishing Rod and Reel.

Read More: Heartland Toyota to host BC Outdoors Sport Fishing TV’s Mike Mitchell Oct. 4 for meet and greet

The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. where Mitchell will be on hand to chat with guests and share some of his angling knowledge.

Cariboo Wedding & Grad Show

Gibraltar Room Saturday, Oct. 5.

If you are looking for a special occasion dress, you are going to want to head to the Gibraltar Room Saturday, Oct. 5 for Kirsten Foote’s Cariboo Wedding & Grad Show.

The doors are open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with food vendors selling food all day and beer and wine tasting likewise going on for the entire event.

Read More: All welcome at upcoming Cariboo Wedding and Grad Show

A fashion show is scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Evan Fuller will be performing live music at noon.

Foote said she has 52 vendors signed up and many tickets sold already.

Beyond weddings and graduation Foote really wants to encourage the whole community to come out and see what the Cariboo has to offer.

If you’re planning any event, many of these businesses and vendors will be able to help you bring your vision to life, she said.

Tickets are $10 in advance via Eventbrite, by contacting Foote herself, at All-Ways Travel or $15 at the door, cash only. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Williams Lake Dry Grad.

Lights for Life

Elks Hall Saturday, Oct.5

Women in Williams Lake are invited to the popular Lights For Life charity festival, Diwali the Festival of Light, Saturday evening from 5 to 9 p.m.

This ladies-only fundraiser includes door prizes, snack, music, dance and dinner.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, contact Ranie at 250-398-5024, Sharen at 250-392-7799, Satwant at 250-302-9061 or Harb at 250-392-6590.

14th Annual Diamond Dinner

Signal Point Gaming banquet room Saturday, Oct.5

The Women’s Contact Society and Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre are hosting their popular Annual Diamond Dinner fundraiser once more. Held at Signal Point Gaming banquet room.

The evening will consist of a gourmet dinner, auctions, raffles and a grand raffle for a Canadian Diamond, sponsored in part by Woodland Jewellers. Proceeds from the night will go to the Good Food Box program and CDC programming.

Tickets for this event are sold out.

Fall Leaves: A Riot of Colour

Scout Island Nature Centre Sunday, Oct. 6

The Williams Lake Field Naturalists are offering a free event at Scout Island this weekend for the whole family to celebrate the beauty of fall.

Fall Leaves: A Riot of Colour is taking place Sunday, Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will see participants learning what leaves do, and why they change colour and ‘fall.’

Learn which conifer loses its needles in winter, make a collection, get closer with magnifiers and create some leaf art when you attend this fun event.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information contact 250-398-8532.

Williams Lake Harvest Walk, Run and Bike

Cariboo Memorial Complex Sunday, Oct. 6

Celebrate fall and the harvest season with the city’s recreation services department when they host its annual Harvest Walk, Run and Bike.

The annual event brings the community together for a leisurely walk, stroll, bicycle ride or run through the city’s downtown residential areas, converging back at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at its completion.

The event is slated to get underway at 11 a.m. with a warm up, where route information will be available.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The annual Lights for Life fundraising event is happening this weekend in Williams Lake. Angie Mindus photo

Previous story
Big Lake toddler recovering after cancer-free diagnosis

Just Posted

COMMUNITY EVENTS: A look at what’s happening in and around the city

Meet BC Outdoors Sport Fishing TV’s Mike Mitchell Heartland Toyota Friday, Oct.… Continue reading

Sheila Gruenwald ascends to Mount Kilimanjaro summit to celebrate 50th birthday

Three years ago, Sheila Gruenwald wasn’t able to walk

Big Lake toddler recovering after cancer-free diagnosis

‘It’s been lifechanging but in a good way’

Mack documents Big Bar slide via YouTube

This summer’s Big Bar slide has prompted a range of responses in community members and now filmmakers

Cariboo-Prince George candidates address forestry at Quesnel forum

Five candidates were asked 12 questions about everything from climate change to drug addiction

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Most Read