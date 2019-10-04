COMMUNITY EVENTS: A look at what’s happening in and around the city

BC Outdoors Sport Fishing TV host Mike Mitchell will be in Williams Lake Friday, Oct. 4 for a meet and greet at Heartland Toyota. (Facebook photo)

Meet BC Outdoors Sport Fishing TV’s Mike Mitchell

Heartland Toyota

Friday, Oct. 4

Heartland Toyota is hosting a meet and greet event at its dealership in Williams Lake Friday, Oct 4.

The event will celebrate 10 years on TV with BC Outdoors Sport Fishing TV host Mike Mitchell. There will be food, games, prizes, seminars and a draw to win a Fly Fishing Rod and Reel.

The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. where Mitchell will be on hand to chat with guests and share some of his angling knowledge.

Cariboo Wedding & Grad Show

Gibraltar Room Saturday, Oct. 5.

If you are looking for a special occasion dress, you are going to want to head to the Gibraltar Room Saturday, Oct. 5 for Kirsten Foote’s Cariboo Wedding & Grad Show.

The doors are open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with food vendors selling food all day and beer and wine tasting likewise going on for the entire event.

A fashion show is scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Evan Fuller will be performing live music at noon.

Foote said she has 52 vendors signed up and many tickets sold already.

Beyond weddings and graduation Foote really wants to encourage the whole community to come out and see what the Cariboo has to offer.

If you’re planning any event, many of these businesses and vendors will be able to help you bring your vision to life, she said.

Tickets are $10 in advance via Eventbrite, by contacting Foote herself, at All-Ways Travel or $15 at the door, cash only. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Williams Lake Dry Grad.

Lights for Life

Elks Hall Saturday, Oct.5

Women in Williams Lake are invited to the popular Lights For Life charity festival, Diwali the Festival of Light, Saturday evening from 5 to 9 p.m.

This ladies-only fundraiser includes door prizes, snack, music, dance and dinner.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, contact Ranie at 250-398-5024, Sharen at 250-392-7799, Satwant at 250-302-9061 or Harb at 250-392-6590.

14th Annual Diamond Dinner

Signal Point Gaming banquet room Saturday, Oct.5

The Women’s Contact Society and Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre are hosting their popular Annual Diamond Dinner fundraiser once more. Held at Signal Point Gaming banquet room.

The evening will consist of a gourmet dinner, auctions, raffles and a grand raffle for a Canadian Diamond, sponsored in part by Woodland Jewellers. Proceeds from the night will go to the Good Food Box program and CDC programming.

Tickets for this event are sold out.

Fall Leaves: A Riot of Colour

Scout Island Nature Centre Sunday, Oct. 6

The Williams Lake Field Naturalists are offering a free event at Scout Island this weekend for the whole family to celebrate the beauty of fall.

Fall Leaves: A Riot of Colour is taking place Sunday, Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will see participants learning what leaves do, and why they change colour and ‘fall.’

Learn which conifer loses its needles in winter, make a collection, get closer with magnifiers and create some leaf art when you attend this fun event.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information contact 250-398-8532.

Williams Lake Harvest Walk, Run and Bike

Cariboo Memorial Complex Sunday, Oct. 6

Celebrate fall and the harvest season with the city’s recreation services department when they host its annual Harvest Walk, Run and Bike.

The annual event brings the community together for a leisurely walk, stroll, bicycle ride or run through the city’s downtown residential areas, converging back at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at its completion.

The event is slated to get underway at 11 a.m. with a warm up, where route information will be available.

