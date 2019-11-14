Community Cultural Celebration Pot Luck 2019 on tonight

Swing by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre to celebrate your unique cultural heritage

The Canadian Mental Health Association in partnership with the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy are inviting the community to celebrate their heritage at the Community Cultural Celebration Pot Luck 2019 at the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre Thursday night.

First held last year, the potluck style dinner was hosted at CCPL’s office and attracted around a dozen or so people. Together, they shared stories of their heritage, a good meal and learned more about the unique cultural makeup of Williams Lake.

Now organizers Al-Lisa McKay and Maryna Muzyka are looking to recapture that spirit and enhance it with this year’s event. McKay said she believes that diversity is our greatest strength and helps us build strong communities, like the one here in Williams Lake.

Read More: CCPL invites lakecity community to come share their culture

The event this year, like last year, is free for anyone to attend and will be partially catered, though McKay still asks attendees to bring a cultural dish to share with the group. The doors of the Graham Kelsy Room open at 5:30 p.m. followed by a welcoming ceremony at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Throughout the night people will be encouraged to share their background and life experiences while partaking in global trivia. During and after the meal starting between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. presentations, storytelling and performances will be held including one by McKay. The event will wrap up by 8 p.m.

McKay said all are welcome to attend and that she hopes to see as many people as possible show up in traditional clothing, bearing authentic cultural food and open minds.


