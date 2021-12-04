COMMUNITY BRIEFS: Auctions, raffles and dinners on the menu this Christmas in Williams Lake

On Saturday, Dec. 4, at 12 p.m. will be the Woodland Jewellers ring raffle

Bidding continues for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation virtual auction until Sunday, Dec. 5, at 9 p.m.

Details are available on the foundation’s Facebook page on how to bid and a video showcasing all the auction items. Proceeds from the auction will go toward replacing the cover on the patio at Deni House, which will mean the residents can enjoy being outside for more seasons in the year.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, at 12 p.m. a lucky winner will be announced for the Woodland Jewellers Ltd. custom ring raffle.

Valued at $8,250, the handcrafted platinum ring features a 1.14 carat natural lavender pear sapphire accented with .37 carat of diamonds and .43 carat of pink and purple sapphires and was created by Geoff Bourdon. All money raised by the raffle goes toward Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Tickets may be purchased by cash, debit card, cheque made out to Woodland Jewellers Ltd. or e-transfer. Call or text 250-392-5423 to speak with Kendall Bourdon to arrange e-transfer.

Yuletide Dinner

The Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre’s (CCDC) 24th Annual Yuletide Dinner takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, pre-packaged traditional turkey-style dinners will be available for pick up at the Sacred Heart Catholic School parking lot, 455 Pigeon Avenue, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The dinner is provided free to anyone in need and being prepared by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Christmas toy drive

Partnering with Boston Pizza, the CCDC is doing its Christmas Wish Toy Drive and asking the public to drop off a new, unwrapped toy at Boston Pizza or the Child Development Centre by Friday, Dec. 10. Monetary donations are accepted at the CDC or online at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/52814.



