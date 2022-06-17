Communities That Care hosts in-person session after two-year hiatus

Data gathered at the meeting will be used toward building a community plan

Around 47 people participated in a day-long Communities That Care session held at Chances Signal Point in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

Finding ways to collaborate and support agencies working with youth in the Williams Lake area was the focus of a meeting hosted recently by Communities That Care at Chances Signal Point.

“We have a really strong history of working collaboratively and making changes, but during the last two years we have not had the opportunity to do that because of the pandemic,” said Barb Jones, facilitator with CTC,which was formed in 2009 to improve the health and well-being of youth in the community.

“It was our first reboot and there were lots of new people at the table.”

Forty-seven people attended the session, representing a variety of agencies.

Jones said participants were asked to write down on work sheets what they needed help with or what they could offer other agencies in terms of programs, resources or services.

Members of CTC will be going over the data at meeting held Tuesday, June 14, at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre to start putting together a plan.

“There will be a follow-up large community meeting in the fall where we will build our next community plan,” Jones said.



