Coming full circle: St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School to performing ceremony

It is a long way from a childhood spent in St. Joseph’s Mission to salmon blessing ceremonies on the Horsefly River.

These days, every year, on the banks of the Horsefly River, Ernie Archie, also known as Thunder Eagle, provides a blessing for the salmon at the Horsefly Salmon Festival.

On a Saturday in September, Archie once again offered the ceremony to pray for the animals and the salmon, which brings life back to the area from the ocean.

“Salmon give us life,” he said, as he listed the many ways the salmon help provide for the Interior, feeding the people, the animals and even the forests, with their bodies, fertilizing the earth as their spawned-out carcasses decompose along the shores of Interior lakes and rivers.

“The salmon feeds everyone,” he said, of the life-giving nutrients brought back each year through the salmon returning.

This is a part of the circle of life, which Archie said is symbolized in many of the First Nations ceremonies he participates in, moving usually in a clockwise direction, showing the continuity with the sun.

Archie has himself come full circle, from being punished for participating in his own culture, to leading different cultural ceremonies for others.

He said he took part in a Sun Dance ceremony around 1968, a traditional ceremony originally from the Prairies, but now practiced by many Indigenous peoples.

“I’ve been walking on this path ever since,” said Archie of his spiritual and ceremonial practices, which have included pipe ceremonies and peyote ceremonies as well.

Archie was given his spiritual name of Thunder Eagle after an experience he had when he was fasting for ceremony and lightning struck nearby but he was untouched by the blast.

Despite his strong connection to his culture and ceremony as an adult, Archie said he had a rough childhood.

His parents passed away when he was very young and at three years old he was taken to Tk’emlups to attend residential school because his biological father was from Skeetchestn Indian Band (Deadman’s Creek).

But a year later he was transferred to St. Joseph’s Mission residential school because his biological mother was originally from Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation (Dog Creek).

He spent 12 years in residential school, living there year round because he had no parents.

“It’s just like a jailhouse,” said Archie of the conditions. He remembers having to steal food, pick soapberries and catch trout to supplement his diet and he remembers the food provided the children as bitter and salty.

Punishment was practically constant.

At 15 years old, Archie was adopted by Sammy and Irene Peters, giving him a family once again. Irene Peters was the founder of the Cariboo Friendship Society. Both Sammy and Irene have passed away, but through them he became a member of Williams Lake First Nation, where he still lives today.

