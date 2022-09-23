Surplus costumes will be up for sale at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society yard sale on Sept. 24. (Photo submitted)

Surplus costumes will be up for sale at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society yard sale on Sept. 24. (Photo submitted)

Coming events in Williams Lake

A few things happening in and around the lakecity

Social Square Dancing for Beginners starts Thursday, Sept. 22 and will continue on Thursday evenings from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Child Development Centre (CDC). A fun, social, gentle form of exercise for all ages, and it’s free.

The CDC is located at 690 Second Avenue North and for more information email nmturner392@gmail.com.

Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society will be hosting a yard sale Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 -5 p.m. at the studio theatre in Glendale.

There will be surplus costumes, props and furniture for sale. The organization will also be hosting a dinner right after for members attending the annual general meeting.

Three-year-olds and their parents are invited to the Gibraltar Room on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Three-Year-Old Roundup event will include games, snacks, giveaways and information all provided by Ready, Set, Learn, School District 27 and Early Childhood Development Network Williams Lake. For more information email beulah.munson@sd27.bc.ca.

Williams Lake Toastmasters is hosting a free open house event on Sept. 27 at the Ramada Hotel at 7 p.m.

Learn to speak with confidence, overcome social anxiety, improve communication skills and learn to give and receive constructive feedback in a supportive environment. Come enjoy a snack and try something new.


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityLive theatrevolunteersWilliams Lake

 

Social Square Dancing for Beginners starts Thursday, Sept. 22 in Williams Lake. (Ordell Steen file photo)

Social Square Dancing for Beginners starts Thursday, Sept. 22 in Williams Lake. (Ordell Steen file photo)

Previous story
Cops for Cancer cyclists ride 850 km for childhood cancer research, support services

Just Posted

Surplus furniture and props will be available for purchase at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society yard sale Sept. 24. (Photo submitted)
Coming events in Williams Lake

City council has given third reading to permit a drive-thru restaurant at the former Shell and Quizno station on Broadway Avenue South. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council gives drive-thru restaurant go-ahead, pending ministry approval

One of the guest cabins at the Nemiah Valley Lodge after extensive renovations. (Ruth Lloyd - Williams Lake Tribune)
Premier, ministers meet with Tsilhqot’in National Government on title lands

Greeted by cheering staff, Tour de North participants gather outside Canadian Tire in Williams Lake as they complete their ride. The tour, which started in Fort St. John, saw several challenges including a route change due to the Hudson’s Hope wildfires. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cops for Cancer cyclists ride 850 km for childhood cancer research, support services