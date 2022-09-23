Coming events in Williams Lake

A few things happening in and around the lakecity

Surplus costumes will be up for sale at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society yard sale on Sept. 24. (Photo submitted)

Social Square Dancing for Beginners starts Thursday, Sept. 22 and will continue on Thursday evenings from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Child Development Centre (CDC). A fun, social, gentle form of exercise for all ages, and it’s free.

The CDC is located at 690 Second Avenue North and for more information email nmturner392@gmail.com.

Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society will be hosting a yard sale Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 -5 p.m. at the studio theatre in Glendale.

There will be surplus costumes, props and furniture for sale. The organization will also be hosting a dinner right after for members attending the annual general meeting.

Three-year-olds and their parents are invited to the Gibraltar Room on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Three-Year-Old Roundup event will include games, snacks, giveaways and information all provided by Ready, Set, Learn, School District 27 and Early Childhood Development Network Williams Lake. For more information email beulah.munson@sd27.bc.ca.

Williams Lake Toastmasters is hosting a free open house event on Sept. 27 at the Ramada Hotel at 7 p.m.

Learn to speak with confidence, overcome social anxiety, improve communication skills and learn to give and receive constructive feedback in a supportive environment. Come enjoy a snack and try something new.





