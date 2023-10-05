Coming events in Cariboo locations near you soon

Just a few of the events we know about in Williams Lake and area for the next weeks

Be Witching Market

Saturday, Oct. 7

Gibraltar Room from 4-9 p.m. Vendor market featuring crystals, spooky wares, spices to silver to robes and more. For more info contact bewitching@gmail.com

A Night Under the Stars TRU Fundraising Gala

Saturday, Oct. 14

TRU Williams Lake Auditorium

An evening out supporting TRU Grit Student Awards with this Williams Lake fundraising gala.

Semi-formal attire is required with cocktails 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. and live music by Aaron Pritchett at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $120 per person, $960 per table of eight or $1,500 for a patron table.

Canasta Tournament

Saturday, Oct. 14

Williams Lake Seniors’ Activity Centre

Come play Canasta. Doors at 9:30 a.m., games 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Tickets in advance are $20, cash prizes for first, second, third.

Bull Mountain Lodge Grand Opening

Sunday, Oct. 15

Bull Mountain Cross Country Ski Area

Celebrate the achievement of all the hard work by Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club and the funders in building the new daylodge at 2 p.m. Food will be served.

Early AM Bikes, Brews & Brekky

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Meet up to celebrate the start of Fall Go By Bike Weeks and connect with other cyclists and walkers before work at 7:30 a.m. at Smashing Smoothies. Enjoy a free coffee and energy ball thanks to Smashing Smoothies.

The Engine Inside film event

Thursday, Oct. 19 ride, walk or drive to Paradise Cinemas for this Fall Go By Bike action adventure documentary film event hosted by the Williams Lake Film Club and Streets for All Williams Lake. Doors at 6:30 p.m., film at 7 p.m. tickets $10, available at Open Book or at the door.

Oktoberfest Dinner & Auction fundraiser

Saturday, Oct. 21

The Point Restaurant

Doors at 5:30 p.m. 19+ only. Tickets $75 or a table of eight for $500.

Hosted by the Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Club.

Williams Lake Stampeders Home game

Stampeders hockey fans will have to mark the first weekend of November on their calendars. The Stamps will play host to two home games at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Prince Rupert Rampage vs WL Stampeders

7:30 p.m. puck drop

Sunday, Nov. 5

Terrace River Kings vs WL Stampeders

1 p.m. puck drop

