Comedy duo on tap at Fox Mountain Brewery

Dan Duvall and Nash Park from Victoria are on a two-week tour in B.C.

Victoria-based comedians Dan Duvall, left, and Nash Park will present a night of stand-up comedy on Tuesday, April 19 at Fox Mountain Brewery in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

Get ready to laugh out loud.

Fox Mountain Brewery and the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake and Area are partnering to present a night of live comedy at the brewery featuring Dan Duvall and Nash Park of Victoria, B.C. on Tuesday, April 19.

“Nash is going to do about 20 minutes or so and then I’ll run a full hour,” Duvall told the Tribune. “It’s my first tour as a headliner and it will be really fun. I think people can enjoy a good night of world-class stand up comedy.”

Duvall has been doing stand- up comedy for seven years and writing comedy professionally for 15 years.

In his career he has opened for Shawn Majumder, Brent Butt and Bruce McCulloch.

He is also one half of The Hate Locker Podcast, the character Producer Dan on the High School Sucked Podcast with Darcy Michael and Jane Stanton and the podcast network director at Comedy Here Often? with 604 Records.

Park is in his fourth year of performing comedy. He is also involved with OK, DOPE, a comedy collective and its The Late Night with Nash Park show featuring stand-up, podcasts and comedic content.

“I talk a lot about stuff from my own personal experience,” Duvall responded when asked what he likes to cover in his humour. “I talk about what’s gone on in the last couple of years with the pandemic and about what it’s like growing up in Victoria.”

He’s also lived in Vancouver, Calgary and Los Angeles.

Duvall said the two comedians met doing stand-up comedy in Victoria.

“The scene in Victoria is not huge so you just keep bumping into the same people all the time and become friends, and, or, mortal enemies,” he joked. “We are going to go live in a van for two weeks. We’re starting out as friends but we’ll see what happens. Two men enter, one man exits. It will be like a Highlander situation.”

Local jokes about Williams Lake will probably happen naturally during the show, he confirmed.

“I would imagine there will be some light ribbing. It happens when you are on the road.”

Park noted their stop in Williams Lake is one of 10 on a tour of B.C. breweries. The tour will kick off in Victoria and the on-road tour begins in Hope and goes all the way to Terrace.

Comedy is a good fit for breweries being that craft beer fans are often fans of stand up comedy, Duvall said.

“There’s a lot of crossover there and they are also people that like to go out and have a good time,” he explained, adding during the COVID-19 pandemic, comedy has seen an uprising because it has been something that could happen because it did not involve dancing, yelling or music. “We’ve had a nice resurgence because it was the only live entertainment we could have for a while.”

Park, who is originally from Terrace, said they’ve been lucky as artists to be able to continue performing.

He moved down to Victoria 10 years ago.

“My dad’s Big Bob,” he said. “He owns a sports store in Terrace.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show time is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.ok-dope.com/shows in advance.

